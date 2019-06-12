Early voting opened June 11 and continues through Monday, June 17, for a Prairie Grove School District run-off election between two candidates vying for Position 3 on the School Board.

Voters can cast early ballots in the county clerk's office at Washington County Courthouse. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Election day is Tuesday, May 18. The only vote center open that day will be at Prairie Grove Christian Church, 611 Wayne Villines Road, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Matt Hargis and Brian Walker will face each other in the June 18 run-off election.

Hargis received the most votes in the May 21 school election in a three-way race for the school board but did not receive more than 50 percent of the votes. Hargis received 119 votes or 49.79% and Walker had 61 votes or 25.52%. The third candidate Harley Hunt was only two votes behind Walker and received 59 votes or 24.79%.

Only 3% of registered voters in Prairie Grove School District participated in the May 21 school election. Prairie Grove school has 7,210 registered voters, according to the Washington County Clerk's office. Of this, 239 people voted in the school election.

Following is information about each of the candidates:

Brian Walker

Walker, 51, is vice president of sales with Pace Industries and a third generation Prairie Grove graduate. He returned to live in his hometown 10 years ago and his children attend Prairie Grove schools.

Walker has been involved in various leadership roles within Pace Industries and he said this experience will benefit him as a school board member. In addition, he said he considers himself a team player promoting unity and is collaborative minded and a good problem solver.

He has been involved as a parent in both academic and athletic activities and is a second generation member of Prairie Grove's FFA chapter.

If elected, Walker said he would like to be a positive influence in promoting continued academic excellence, extracurricular opportunities and stimulated growth for all students.

Matt Hargis

Hargis, 39, is senior associate director of recruitment with the University of Arkansas Office of Admissions. He has three children who attend Prairie Grove schools and has lived in Prairie Grove for 13 years.

Hargis has worked in higher education for 15 years and said he believes this experience would bring a unique perspective to the Prairie Grove School Board. He said a school board needs people with different backgrounds, education, work experience and opinions. He comes from a family of educators and said he understands the importance of education to society.

If elected, he said he would be interested in improving teacher support, both inside and outside the classroom.

Along with his college position, Hargis serves on the Prairie Grove Peewee Athletic Committee, coaches kids' sports teams and has been a Sunday School teacher at his church.

