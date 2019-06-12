Many times during long "wet spells," instead of answering the phone with Hello, I have humorously answered "Quack Quack," taking for granted the fact that as usual the sun would come out and for several days we would enjoy the growth from rain and shine.

But it isn't so funny now, with weeks of continual rain and devastating floods that are labeled Historic and we feel so helpless. We can only go to the one who can help, and say "God help them." It makes us, and even the government, seem pretty small, doesn't it?

Time flies by and we are into June, 2019! So June is fireworks safety month, cancer in the sun, gardening, pest control, rose, rebuild your life, vision research, dream work, National bless a child, child vision awareness, student safety, own your share of America, rivers, candy, dairy, beef steak, fresh fruit and vegetables, frozen yogurt, iced tea, turkey lovers, and fabric care month.

We also have D-Day, Father's Day and Flag Day.

I read the following somewhere: Betsy Ross didn't receive credit for sewing the first American flag in 1776 until almost 40 years after her death.

The colors were chosen intentionally: red for valor, white for purity, blue for justice.

Dates in June not recognized are the Pledge of Allegiance was "recognized in 1942. The U.S. Army was founded on what is now Flag Day, this in 1775. The G.I. Bill was signed into law in 1942 and Arkansas was admitted into the union on June 15, 1836, as the 25th state. Happy Birthday Arkansas!

Also, happy birthday to Robin More, Bobby Russell, Daniel Beaty, Mary Bowden, Kenneth Myers, John Latta, Harold Leo Red, Jeanie Woodward, Jack Patrick, Bobby Braly.

Happy anniversary to James and Wilma Myers, Rodney and Tracey Abshier, Kenneth and Sharon Davis, John and Linda Munyon.

Happy years, all!

