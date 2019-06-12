MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln 2019 graduate Adam Keith competed at the State 3A track and field meet. Keith ran the 400 meter, an event he qualified for by winning at the district meet held at Mansfield on April 22.

LINCOLN -- The 400 meter wasn't Adam Keith's favorite, yet he still excelled in a race Keith admits he didn't always want to run.

"For me, as a sprinter, I kind of feel like it's the worst race. It's a full-out sprint and at the end of it I'm always dead, but you got to do what you got to do."

At the Wolf Relays on March 28, Keith said, "I'm never going to run that race again," after crossing the finish line momentarily depleted.

"I actually did not want to run it this year and the only reason I did is because my coach made me," Keith said. "After every time running it I would say, 'I'm not doing this again,' but the only reason I did it is because I was so good at it and my coach knew that I was going to go so far in it -- and I did, I ended up going to state and I got sixth place at state so I was really satisfied with that, too."

Keith graduated May 23, but looking back he took pride in Lincoln hosting its first track and field meet in school history dubbed the Wolf Relays.

"I was really thankful that our community came together and got us this track and we were able to have a track meet here in Lincoln and it was really nice to finally have something of our own and to be at home and have a nice performance here," Keith said.

Keith won the individual high-point award at Gravette's Lion Invitational April 11. He competed in high jump, 100 meter, 200 meter and 400 meter sprints.

Keith ran second (11.33) behind Pea Ridge's Connor Escajeda (11.06) and beat Prairie Grove's Foster Layman, third in 11.58 in the 100 meter. The same three replicated their finish in the 200 meter with Escajeda, first (22.72); Keith, second (23.26); and Layman, third (23.63).

Pea Ridge's Shaed Cates won the 400 in 53.22 followed by Keith, second (53.37); edging Josiah Small, of Pea Ridge, third (53.38); in a photo finish.

High jump saw Paxton Barnett, of Elkins, place first (5-11); with Keith (5-10) outjumping teammate Eli Rich, who placed third by clearing 5-9.

"It was a good day. I was just ready for it. I knew there was going to be a lot of competition," Keith said. "Even though I got high-point I didn't get first in any event. I actually got second in everything, but I had enough points to hold out and get me first overall so I was really satisfied."

At the district meet held at Mansfield on April 22, Keith placed first in the 400 meter turning in a time of 53.33 ahead of West Fork's Caden Callahan, second in 53.47.

Teammate Eli Rich also qualified for state in the high jump and long jump. Eli Rich got second in the high jump by clearing six feet and second in the long jump with a 19-3 jump half an inch behind first.

Keith placed third in high jump by leaping 5-feet-11 clearing his height at the district meet. He attributes the accomplishment to training.

"I did not go to practice every day, but when I did my coach made sure I got the work in; and also we would do some good exercise during basketball season so that helped me out a lot in track and it helped me get a personal record that's six inches above my head," Keith said.

Keith got a thrill out of qualifying for state and getting to mix it up with the best of the best at the 3A level.

"It was actually my first time being at state even though I've been like a really good athlete, but I went and I had the best time," Keith said. "We had a two hour rain delay, but I feel like there is nothing I would change throughout the whole season even though I got sixth."

Keith credits head coach Tim Rich and the assistants with preparing athletes for specific events.

"It's him and our whole coaching staff. They all come together and they have individual spots to work to help students grow. That's what they do," Keith said.

Keith and Eli Rich competed at the State 3A track and field meet held at Green Forest on April 30 with Keith again running the grueling 400 meter one last time to represent the Wolves. He finished in sixth place with a time of 53.87. Eli Rich placed eighth in high jump with a leap of 5-10 and 12th in long jump clearing 18-11.75.

Looking back on his four years at Lincoln High School finishing a 400 despite knowing running the race was going to literally be gut-wrenching stands out in Keith's mind. It would take him five minutes to compose himself afterwards yet he never quit.

"After every 400 I would always get my coaches to bring me a trash can at the finish line," Keith said. "I would sit there throwing up with my head in the trash can for five minutes. That's probably the only memory I really have."

In the end Keith is glad he continued to compete although the 400 meter posed a real physical challenge.

"I'm very pleased with my performance and I'm glad I stuck in it."

Sports on 06/12/2019