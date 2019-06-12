FARMINGTON -- Farmington police cited the senior pastor of Brand New Church for disorderly conduct on two consecutive Sundays in response to neighbors' complaints about loud music coming from the church building.

According to police reports, Shannon O'Dell, 47, of Farmington, was cited May 26 and June 2in connection with disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor. O'Dell has a July 17 arraignment date in Farmington District Court.

Capt. Mike Wilbanks said the police department has been continuously working with the church on trying to resolve complaints of loud music from neighbors on Pine Meadow Drive, the street behind the church, located at 271 W. Main St.

"We've been trying to do the best we can to alleviate a situation to stop it from getting to this point," Wilbanks said. "They've been told to play it at a level that it doesn't annoy your neighbors."

Wilbanks added, "We thought we had it resolved."

Wilbanks said O'Dell was cited because he is the senior pastor and the person responsible for the church. The city of Farmington does not have a noise ordinance, Wilbanks said, so police cited O'Dell for disorderly conduct in lieu of a noise ordinance.

Wilbanks said the disorderly conduct citation filed in connection with the complaints is based on Arkansas Code 5-71-207(2), which states, "(a) A person commits the offense of disorderly conduct if, with the purpose to cause public inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm or recklessly creating a risk of public inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm, he or she: ... (2) Makes unreasonable or excessive noise."

Wilbanks said the department has logged 28 complaints about the loud music from neighbors, with the first complaint dated June 21, 2018, shortly after Brand New Church moved into its Main Street building.

Most of the calls, Wilbanks said, were made to the department's phone number on Sunday mornings, not to 911, and the officer who took the call responded to the complaint. The majority of these call reports do not name the person making the complaint. Several list the caller as Melissa Branch, who lives directly behind the church. One lists the caller as "anonymous."

Wilbanks said Branch is the major complainant but she's not the only one.

The department also received several complaints in 2017, Wilbanks said, about loud music from the church's previous location on Southwinds Drive in Farmington.

Wilbanks said the church has installed equipment to dampen the sound and two officers helped with a sound test on May 16. A police report on the test says Alex O'Dell with the church asked officers to assist to make sure the music was not too loud.

Officer Dustin Long stayed at the church while Sgt. John Collins stood in the cul-de-sac on Pine Meadow Drive to listen to the music. If the music was too loud, Collins would pass that information along by phone. Eventually, the volume was decreased to the point where the music could not be heard on the street, according to the report.

The report states that the drum was too loud at first but could barely be heard when a mute pad was placed in the kick drum.

Long wrote that he told Alex O'Dell he was "glad they were making improvements, however they needed to continue to do so until no music could be heard from the outside of the building."

According to the report, Alex O'Dell responded that the drum would not be played without a mute pad and the music would not be turned up past the point where Collins said he couldn't hear it. Alex O'Dell also told Long the church planned to install a second wall inside the church later in the summer to help with the noise.

Police did not receive a complaint the Sunday after the sound test. The next two Sundays, May 26 and June 2, officers responded to complaints about loud music from Melissa and Matthew Branch at 278 W. Pine Meadow Drive. The couple said they were out of town May 19.

Both Sundays, officers said they stood in the cul-de-sac of Pine Meadow and could hear music coming from the church.

According to the May 26 police report, Long drove to the church to talk to Shannon O'Dell about the loud music and reminded him the church had been given numerous warnings. O'Dell responded that the church had a sound test a few weeks ago and did not receive a noise complaint on Sunday, May 19.

"I explained to Pastor O'Dell I was the officer present during the sound check," Long said in the report. "I also explained to Pastor O'Dell that I personally stood in the cul-de-sac and could hear the loud music and drumming coming from the church this morning."

Long issued O'Dell a citation for disorderly conduct. The report indicated that O'Dell said the worship team had removed the mute pad on the drum and other items during the sound check that day and that's why the music was loud.

Melissa Branch called back two more times that morning about the loud music, at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., according to the report. Long said he drove to the street after the 11 a.m. complaint and could hear music from the church.

Officer Taron Mahone responded to the June 2 complaint and cited Shannon O'Dell for disorderly conduct. Mahone's report says Shannon O'Dell was surprised the music could be heard on the street, saying the music and instruments had been muted according to the earlier sound test with the police department.

"Odell stated there is nothing they can do so whatever we needed to do go ahead," the report says.

In this report, Mahone wrote that O'Dell asked for more information so that his lawyer would know what he was dealing with. O'Dell also told Mahone, according to the report, that the church would get "all this settled the best we can," but first needed a definition of excessive noise.

"He (O'Dell) went on stating his lawyer said excessive doesn't mean one or two people but it has to affect a neighborhood not just a neighbor," Mahone wrote in his narrative.

Wilbanks said the police department has done its due diligence with the complaints and working with both sides.

"Officers have gone over there, even the chief of police, to listen to this," Wilbanks said. "We've said from the beginning of this, turn the volume down."

Last week, Branch said she's not out to "get" the church. She hears the music every Sunday morning, usually beginning at 7:30 a.m. Branch said she first complained about the music last July and has been frustrated it's still going on almost a year later.

All along, Branch said her request has been to turn down the music and she's felt her only recourse has been to call and complain to the police. Branch said the noise is not just from the drums but from several instruments.

"It's just a little much. Turn down your music, that's all we're asking," she said, adding, "It shouldn't have come to this."

She said she hopes something finally will get done, adding, "I'm grateful to the policemen because I know they get tired of me."

Kathy Simmons, another resident on Pine Meadow Drive, said her issue is with the loud music, not the church. Simmons said she did not want to see anyone arrested about the noise, "but I just want it toned down."

Residents on Pine Meadow also have addressed Farmington City Council seeking help to deal with the sound issue. Melissa Branch attended the council's April 8 meeting. Branch and other residents attended the May 13 meeting to discuss the loud music.

