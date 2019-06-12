PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Public Library will kick off its summer program with a free reading pool party from 7:15-9:15 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park. A concession stand will be open during the party.

Megan Wood, children's librarian, said she is looking forward to the summer reading theme, "A Universe of Stories," and has planned a wide variety of events and activities that people of all ages can enjoy.

"We're going to look at different aspects of space. I think it will be a lot of fun for everyone," Wood said. "I've always said if I was smarter I would be an astronomer."

Prairie Grove library will have several guests over the summer, including astronomers Dan Barth and Kevin Manning and popular children's entertainers Dino O'Dell and Tommy Terrific.

The children's regular summer program is held 1 p.m. Wednesdays, except for the week of July 8. That week the library will have evening programs. On Tuesday, July 9, the library will have "Astronomy For Everyone" at 7 p.m. The next night, July 10, 8:30-10:30 p.m., the program is "An Evening Under the Stars."

A story time for children birth to preschool is held 10 a.m. Thursdays. The schedule also includes book clubs on Tuesdays.

The summer program will end in July with a talent show on July 24, followed by a visit from an ice cream truck in the library parking lot, and Tommy Terrific on July 31.

Wood said one of her goals for the summer is to encourage people to come see the library's new building.

