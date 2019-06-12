MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove junior Hayden Black (6-2, 270) anchored the Tiger offensive line as a returning starter at tackle. He wasn't bad on defense either where he plugged gaps. Black was named All-Conference.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Six players earned All-Conference honors and Garrett Heltemes received All-State honors from Prairie Grove's 2018 football season in which the Tigers finished 5-6.

The Tigers started 0-2 and lost starting quarterback Ethan Scates early in the season. Scates' value on defense was illustrated by the 8 solo tackles and 1 assist he compiled in limited action. His presence was missed. Prairie Grove rebounded from the rocky start to gain a playoff berth finishing fourth among 4A-1 teams with a 4-3 league record while suffering losses to Shiloh Christian, Pea Ridge and Lincoln.

Gaining All-Conference recognition were: Heltemes, Couper Allen, James Millwood, Daytona Pinkley, Hayden Black and Ethan Guenther.

Garrett Heltemes

Heltemes (6-0, 178) moved into the starting lineup after carrying the football a lot in a reserve role as a junior. Heltemes carried the bulk of the workload leading the Tiger rushing attack with 1,354 yards on 162 carries, an average of 8.33 yards-per-rush with 18 touchdowns. He achieved the distinction with every defensive scheme Prairie Grove faced designed to contain his rushing potential. Heltemes caught 6 passes for 58 yards.

Heltemes raised heck on defense scoring twice on big play fumble returns. He had a 65-yard return against Green Forest set up by a James Millwood sack and a huge play at the end of the first half on the road at Lonoke in a playoff game.

On first-and-10 from the Tiger 47 following a Prairie Grove punt, Lonoke called time-out with 4.6 seconds to go in the half and ran a play intended to catch the Tigers by surprise by trying a double-pass.

The Tiger defense made the Jackrabbits rue the play.

The first pass went forward to the left flare. Lonoke's runningback then attempted to throw the ball back to quarterback Braidon Bryant.

Guenther decided not to cooperate with the trickery, blocking the return pass.

Heltemes seized the day, picking up the ball and returning it 40 yards for a touchdown, giving the Tigers a 20-14 lead at the half. Heltemes finished with 27 tackles and two forced fumbles.

"Garrett's looking to have a good year," Head Coach Danny Abshier said. "He had a decent year the last couple of years training time, and he's bigger than ever. He looks like he's getting taller every day to me. He's eager, he's also starting at the defensive end."

Couper Allen

Allen played an active role at linebacker. He was fourth on the team in tackles with 42. He forced 3 fumbles, hurried 2 passes and knocked down one pass. Allen's mobility helped compensate for the absence of Scates. He played center on offense.

"Couper is one of our smartest players on defense," said defensive coordinator Craig Laird. "He has a really high football IQ ... a big leader for our defense at middle linebacker."

James Millwood

Millwood created a two-way impact generating offensive production both carrying the ball from the wingback position and catching passes as a tight end. Abshier utilized his talents to keep defenses honest, making them pay for overloading the box to clamp down on Heltemes' running game.

Millwood tied teammate Cordelle Whetsell for the team lead in solo tackles with 24. Millwood's 50 assists were far and away the most of any Tiger as he finished No. 1 on the list for total tackles with 74 to go with a team high 9 sacks. Millwood forced 3 fumbles and recovered one.

Offensively, Millwood caught a team high 10 passes for 162 receiving yards second on the squad. He averaged 16.2-yards-per-catch. Millwood rushed 25 times gaining 264 yards, topping the team in average (10.52). He had one touchdown rushing and one receiving.

Daytona Pinkley

Starting at left guard, Pinkley (5-6, 195) figured prominently in the Tiger blocking schemes helping Prairie Grove gain 3,084 yards rushing on 426 attempts for a 7.11 average.

Hayden Black

As a junior Black (6-2, 270) began a second year as starting left tackle, and was referred to as a "solid rock" by Abshier. Black racked up 37 tackles on defense as a run stopper up the middle. As a starting tackle on offense, Black cleared the way for much of the Tiger rushing yardage which resulted in 42 rushing touchdowns.

Ethan Guenther

Guenther (5-11, 224) stepped into the starting quarterback job when Ethan Scates went down with a season-ending injury. Primarily playing tight end prior to that, Guenther, whom Abshier noted always wanted to play quarterback, filled the role leading the Tigers to a much-needed win in week three. He completed 35 of 78 passing attempts for just under a 45 percent completion rate throwing 5 touchdowns with 6 interceptions. Guenther was effective rushing the ball at times, gaining 73 yards on 37 attempts, which included 25 yards lost by sacks. His long run was 17 yards and he scored 6 touchdowns with 1 fumble.

With more responsibility on offense, Guenther didn't play as much defense but still contributed 18 tackles.

Sports on 06/12/2019