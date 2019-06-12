Following is the schedule of activities for Cane Hill's Third Saturday events on Saturday, June 15.
7:30-11 a.m. -- Farmers' Market (In case of rain it will be held in the covered pavilion beside the church).
10 a.m. -- Tree ID hike led by Arkansas Forestry Commission members, followed by a kids' craft. (In case of rain the craft will still be available in the museum).
6:15 p.m. -- Clogging in the Grove performance (in case of rain it will be moved into the college).
7:15 p.m. -- Emily Rowland concert (in case of rain it will be moved into the college).General News on 06/12/2019
