Following is the schedule of activities for Cane Hill's Third Saturday events on Saturday, June 15.

7:30-11 a.m. -- Farmers' Market (In case of rain it will be held in the covered pavilion beside the church).

10 a.m. -- Tree ID hike led by Arkansas Forestry Commission members, followed by a kids' craft. (In case of rain the craft will still be available in the museum).

6:15 p.m. -- Clogging in the Grove performance (in case of rain it will be moved into the college).

7:15 p.m. -- Emily Rowland concert (in case of rain it will be moved into the college).

General News on 06/12/2019