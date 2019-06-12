FARMINGTON

Fireworks Show

The annual Farmington fireworks display will be Thursday, July 4. The show will begin at dark near the football stadium on Double Springs Road.

LINCOLN

Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show

The 8th annual Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Lincoln Square. Judging starts at 11 a.m. Entry fee is $20 and first 100 entries get a free t-shirt. Lincoln Senior Center will have a breakfast fundraiser 7-11 a.m. and Boston Mountain Playboys will provide live music.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Occidental Lodge Breakfast

The Occidental Lodge #436 will have a breakfast,6-10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at its building on Mock Street. Donations are accepted for the breakfast. Proceeds help with scholarships for Farmington and Prairie Grove graduates.

Pioneer Day Camp

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will have a Pioneer Day Camp for children ages 7-10, 9 a.m. to noon June 19-21. Camp cost is $45. Children will jump into the life of a pioneer and learn 19th century skills. Activities include old-time games, crafts to take home and having the experience of being in a one-room school house. Pre-registration is required. To sign-up or for more information, stop by the Hindman Hall Museum, contact the park at 479-846-2990 or PrairieGrove@arkansas.com.

Celebrate Prairie Grove

The city's annual Celebrate Prairie Grove will be Friday, July 5 at Rieff Park. Concessions and inflatables will open at 6 p.m. The aquatic park will open at 7 p.m. for free swimming. Fireworks will go off at dark.

