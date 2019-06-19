FARMINGTON -- Farmington City Council waived the second and third readings and approved an ordinance to adopt new animal control regulations with an emergency clause at its June 10 meeting.

The council placed the ordinance on first reading in May to allow members time to recommend any changes to City Attorney Steve Tennant. Last week, Tennant reviewed minor changes from the original ordinance but said the regulations remained pretty much in tact as discussed in May.

Animal control regulations are spelled out in a 23-page document that gives definitions of terms, minimum care for dogs, cats and other animals and the maximum number of dogs and cats allowed in a house or business.

The regulations allow a maximum of five adult dogs or five adult cats, or any combination up to a total of five animals.

The council discussed a recommendation by member Diane Bryant to limit the total to two dogs or cats for a multi-family unit but in a separate vote, decided to stay with a maximum of five for all residential property, whether single-family or multi-family.

Bryant said she thought two animals seemed more reasonable for people who are in close proximity and share common walls in a duplex or apartment building.

Tennant pointed out many property owners have their own restrictions for rental property.

Council member Bobby Morgan added that he didn't believe the city could tell some residents they could only have two animals and others would be allowed to have five dogs or cats.

Tennant told Bryant the council could revisit the issue if it becomes a problem in the future.

The council also decided not to address one request made by a citizen at the May meeting. One person asked how the regulations would apply to people who are fostering animals, in addition to having their own pets.

Other sections in the animal control regulations deal with livestock in agricultural and residential estate zoning classifications. Residential estate zones have one or two acres per lot. The regulations allow one large animal, such as a horse or cow, per one acre of land for these zones and one small animal, such as a goat or sheep per one-half acre of land.

In addition, 10 fowl or rabbits are allowed per lot in an A-1 zone and six fowl or rabbits are allowed per lot in residential estate zones.

The regulations also have setback requirements to safeguard and prevent animals from becoming public nuisances and to protect citizens from potential harm in agricultural and residential estate zones. The setback requirements deal with dwellings for the animals and any fencing.

The ordinance prohibits the sale of domestic animals along city rights-of-way, prohibits the keeping of wild animals, prohibits noisy animals, offensive odors, vicious animals and animals running at large.

The ordinance requires all dogs, cats and other animals to be vaccinated against rabies as required by the Arkansas Department of Health and requires owners to purchase an annual license and tag from the city of Farmington.

Other sections in the animal control regulations spell out information about cruelty to animals, kennels, retail pet stores and transportation of animals.

Someone cited and convicted of violating the ordinance can be fined a fine of not less than $50 or not more than $1,000, in addition to any other fees or costs associated with the violation.

In other action, council members approved a school resource officer contract with Farmington School District. The city will pay 50 percent of the salary and benefits for one officer and 20 percent of the costs for a second resource officer.

Monthly reports provided to the council showed that for May, the city spent $5,677 from its street construction bond fund for engineering costs with Olsson Associates and spent almost $500,000 from its park construction bond fund for expenses at Creekside Park.

The monthly city sales tax report showed the city received $80,171 from its 1 percent sales tax for May, compared to about $67,000 in May 2018. The city received another $50,424 from the extra 1% sales tax. (50% of proceeds from the second sales tax is dedicated to paying off the park and street bond issues).

Revenue from the state sales tax also is up, compared to 2018. For May, the city received $106,122, compared to $99,256 in May 2018.

