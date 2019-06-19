LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lynn Sciumbato with Morning Star Wildlife Rehabiliation Center gave a program Up Close With Birds last week at Farmington Public Library. She's holding Sydney, a Barred Owl that was hit by a vehicle. The city is finalizing plans to expand and remodel the library.

FARMINGTON -- Plans to expand Farmington Public Library to create a new front doorway, a community room and provide more study spaces and better security moved forward last week with the approval of an architectural contract for final design work.

Farmington City Council approved a contract for $25,047 with Key Architecture. Jim Key and Eric Pace have been working with library staff for about two years on a concept design

With the approved contract, Key will finalize the design plans and advertise for competitive construction bids. The city has set aside about $350,000 for the project: $200,000 in the 2019 city budget and $150,000 from the library's reserve account.

The project calls for adding 1,065 square feet to the existing building with a redesign of the front entryway that complies with the American Disabilities Act. With the addition, the library will have a total of 5,200 square feet.

Work on the inside will include new flooring, painting and redesigning the layout of the existing floor plan.

Rachel Sawyer, Farmington library director, said she has been talking about more space since Farmington moved into its library building in January 2014.

The expanded library and redesigned interior will meet the changing needs of the community, Sawyer said.

She's kept a spreadsheet on the times when someone called with a need but the library did not have the ability to meet the need. Library surveys show Farmington patrons are interested in more books, a larger children's department and more space for teens, Sawyer said.

She provides a monthly report to the city council on circulation and patron services. For the month of May, Farmington circulated more than 4,000 items and had 37 new cardholders. For 2019, the library has checked out almost 20,500 items and issued 170 library cards.

The library project will expand the children's area, with windows installed along an interior wall of the section. Teenagers will have more space with tables, computers and casual chairs. The adult section will have more shelving and books.

"The wheels are rolling," Sawyer said. "I think people are going to like it."

When the design is finalized, Sawyer said the library will have an artist rendering of what the changes will look like.

The new space will be added to the north side of the existing building and will have a large community or multi-purpose room and a smaller meeting room, along with more shelving for adult books.

