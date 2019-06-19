FAYETTEVILLE -- Andrea Jenkins, a Washington County justice of the peace and Farmington teacher and bus driver, was arrested June 12 in connection with driving while intoxicated.

Jenkins, 41, of Farmington, was booked into the Washington County Detention Center and released on bond at 5:52 a.m. Thursday, June 13. A first offense DWI is a misdemeanor.

Jenkins issued a statement about the incident on her Facebook page Friday. It said, in part, that she received a "frantic call" from her son after he was involved in an accident in Prairie Grove and she immediately left her home to go to him. Jenkins said she was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated shortly after she arrived on the scene of the accident.

"The most important things in my life are my child and my life as an educator and public servant. I understand the severity of the situation and my responsibility to the people who elected me as well as the countless students and parents that touch my life every day," Jenkins said in her post. She referred any questions to her attorney, Drew Ledbetter.

In a separate message, Jenkins on Friday said she had no intention of leaving her home that evening but when her son called about the accident, "it was an automatic response mode for me to get to him."

Her father was at the scene and Jenkins said he could have taken both her and her son home "but the officer refused to allow that."

She described the incident as "very traumatic."

Two Prairie Grove police officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at U.S. 62 and Butler Road at 8:10 p.m. June 12. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 16-year-old boy, said he didn't have proof of insurance and his mother was bringing it, according to a probable cause affidavit.

According to Prairie Grove police, the vehicle accident happened when the juvenile, driving a 2006 Ford Mustang and stopped on Butler Road, pulled out in front of a 2018 GMC Sierra that was traveling south on U.S. 62. The driver of the Sierra said he swerved trying to avoid the Mustang. His vehicle left the road and rolled over, police said.

The 16-year-old was cited for failure to yield right of way and failure to present proof of insurance.

Jenkins arrived about 8:50 p.m. and an officer noticed a strong odor of intoxicants while speaking with her, according to the police report. Jenkins told the officer she had around two glasses of wine. The officer asked Jenkins to do a field sobriety test and the result was consistent with an intoxicated person, the report said.

Jenkins began cursing and yelling, saying she had only driven there for her son, according to the report.

The officer's body camera footage, which was released to the public, shows Jenkins asking the officer multiple times to let a family member take her home.

"Dude, I'm here for my son. He was in an accident. Not for this. This is the only reason why I got out of my car...let them take me home, let them take me home, let them take me home," Jenkins said to officer Uriel Parades on the video recording. "I am a justice of the peace from Washington County Quorum Court. And I know Sheriff Helder. He is a friend of mine. Sheriff Helder is a friend of him. Call him if you need to or call Judge Woods because they are all friends of mine."

Jenkins refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene. She was placed in handcuffs and taken to the county jail. The report said that during the ride to the jail, Jenkins told police she had had three glasses of wine. A test taken at the jail showed a blood alcohol content of 0.17, according to the report.

In the video footage at the jail, Jenkins tells the officer, "You are a bad person. A good person would have let me go home with my dad or brother because my son was in a bad wreck."

A $1,020 bond was set, and Jenkins is scheduled to appear July 2 in Prairie Grove District Court.

Jenkins was elected justice of the peace for District 10 in November 2018 and is serving her first term on the Quorum Court. District 10 includes Farmington and parts of Fayetteville.

Bryan Law, superintendent of Farmington schools, Friday said the school will investigate the situation to find out what happened.

"She's an employee of the district so we can't share information," Law said, adding, "We will work very diligently."

According to Law, Jenkins has been a teacher with Farmington schools for eight years. She is a third-grade teacher at Jerry "Pop" Williams Elementary School and her contract has been renewed for the 2019-20 school year, Law said.

Jenkins has driven a school bus for Farmington for five years, according to the administration office.

Tom Sissom with NWA Democrat-Gazette contributed to this report.

