Hello from the library!

Hey, we are still having people sign up for Summer Story Time Challenge and its not too late for you and your family. This year teens and adults are included. Come in and sign up, Ms. Leandra has some great prizes this year. Call or come by for more information!

We just finished with The Solar System Ambassador and today (June 19) we are hosting Marshall Mitchell the Singing Cowboy at 10 a.m. in the Community Building on the square here in Lincoln. Next week will be Marty Boone's Balloon Magic show.

Then after these shows, remember each Wednesday at 11 a.m. we have Lego Time for ages 3 and up. I believe there is a building contest for the summer that goes along with that.

We are just starting Family Game Night on Tuesday evenings. We recently purchased some new games we thought would be fun and interesting. Call for more info or come in on Tuesday evenings and see what's going on for the summer.

We have some new DVDs and some new books for you to check out and don't forget our fishing poles are here for 2 week check out also.

Movies you may want to check out include "The Green Book," with Vigo Mortensen. This movie pulls you into the drama of the times in the deep south in 1962 and the comedy of the friendship of two men from totally different backgrounds. A bit of language and an awkward moment in the film but really good. "Wonder" with Julia Roberts was one of her best films if you haven't already seen it. The acting is good, the story is awesome about a young boy's courage as he goes to public school for the first time. Great movie for the whole family. We have a lot to pick from as the days get hotter and hotter!

Have a safe and fun summer. Come and see us!

--DIANNA PAYNE IS LIBRARY DIRECTOR AT LINCOLN PUBLIC LIBRARY.

Community on 06/19/2019