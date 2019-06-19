Photos: Henderson, Strudivant, Fletcher, Worley, Buchanan, Yancey, Williford

Flag: Henderson

Henry Thornton Buchanan Jr.

Henry Thornton Buchanan Jr., 73, of Farmington, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Fayetteville.

He was born Aug. 18, 1945, in Fayetteville, Ark., the son of Thornton "Buck" and Maurine (Mayes) Buchanan. He was the past Mayor of Lincoln, he also served on the Lincoln City Council and Planning Commission. He coached his daughters' softball programs as well as League President for many years. He was an avid Razorback Fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Grace Parker, Sue Kapchuk and Janie Steele.

Survivors include his daughters, Cheryl Kirkman and husband Brian, Joy Hoops and husband Damon, and Debbie Rich and husband Tim; nine grandchildren, Brandy, Brandon, Jacob, Kelsey, Jordan, Kaylin, Cassidy, Madison and Elijah; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Farmington Cemetery. No service will be held at the cemetery.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Sherri Lane Frazier Fletcher

Sherri Lane Frazier Fletcher, 53, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Fayetteville. She was born Feb. 23, 1966, in Fayetteville.

Survivors include family and friends.

Funeral service was held Monday, June 17, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Eighty-Six Cemetery in Strickler, Ark., and no graveside service was held.

Kenneth Ray Gier

Kenneth Ray Gier, 70, lifetime resident of Cincinnati, Ark., died June 15, 2019, at his home.

He was born on Feb. 6, 1949, in Wedington, Ark., to Vernon Gene Gier and Thelma "Minnie" England Gier. He graduated from high school in Siloam Springs, Ark. He married Sharon Kincheloe on Oct. 28, 1969, in Siloam Springs. He worked 42 years at Franklin Electric.

He was preceded in death by son, Michael Gier; his parents; one brother; and one sister.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Gier; and two granddaughters, Makayla Case and Madison Voyles, both of Gentry, Ark.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Jim Whisenant officiating. Burial followed at Weddington Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Ronald D. Henderson

Ronald D. Henderson, 76, of Cincinnati, Ark., died May 8, 2019.

He was born March 2,1943, in Cardwell, Mo., to James and Genevieve Henderson. As a Sargent in the U.S. Army, he served tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a very spirited Razorback fan and his favorite hobby was thoroughbred horse racing. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his daughters. He was in the construction business, specializing in trim carpentry. For the last 37 years he was a subcontractor for Lindsey Construction.

He is survived by his daughters, Amanda Henderson and Thomas Koch of Cincinnati, Amber Henderson and Dalton Comer of Greenwood, Ark.; granddaughters, Raelynn and Henleigh; and a sister, Sandy Wilcher of Little Rock.

A celebration of life was held at the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark., at 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, with a meet-up afterwards at Cheers in Fayetteville.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.WestfieldChapel.com.

Westfield Chapel Funeral Home of Springdale, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Carole Turner Nolen

Carole Nolen, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 6, 2019 at an assisted living facility in her hometown of Katy, Texas.

She was born Feb. 26, 1939, in Fayetteville, Ark. She graduated from Fayetteville High School and attended the University of Arkansas. After a brief career as a computer programmer in Houston she spent many years as a mother and homemaker.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bill Nolen; her daughter, Katy Wiesner; grandsons, Benjamin and Robert Wiesner; and a great grandson, Oliver Wiesner.

The funeral and interment were at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston, Texas, on June 11, 2019.

Memorial gifts may be sent to The Alzheimer Foundation.

Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas, was in charge of arrangements.

Robert Jackson 'Bob' Sturdivant

Robert Jackson "Bob" Sturdivant, 85, of Farmington, died Saturday, June 8, 2019.

He was born Jan. 8, 1934, in Prairie Grove to Paul and Opal (Duncan) Sturdivant. He was a truckdriver throughout his life and loved his job. His "happy place" was outside mowing his yard.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, in May, and a son, Loren Dale Phillips.

He is survived by four daughters, Debbie Patton of Fayetteville, Vicky Halley of Fort Wayne, Ind., Scheryl Ann Sturdivant of Fayetteville, and Bobbie Carol Downing of Wrens, Ga.; one son, Paul Arthur Sturdivant of Farmington; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Heritage Funeral Home Chapel.

An online obituary and guestbook is available at www.heritageofnwa.com.

Heritage Funeral Home of Springdale, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Conley Eugene Worley

Conley Eugene Worley, 88, of Farmington, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Farmington.

He was born March 18, 1931, in Hindsville, Ark., the son of Hugh Clarence and Grace Ruth Hull Worley. He worked in the residence dining service at the University of Arkansas for 40 years. He was a loving and caring husband to Virginia and Sylvia, he enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved trucks and ranching.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first and second wives Virginia Lee Worley and Sylvia Worley; and two brothers Chester and Dean Worley.

He is survived by a sister, Norma Sargeant and her husband Joe of Tontitown; one son, Danny Worley of Fayetteville; four stepchildren, Gary Tipton of Texas, Laura Lucier and her husband Paul of Fayetteville, Lou Ann Grummer and her husband Robert of Farmington and Garold Lessig and his wife Michelle of Conway; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington, with burial at Farmington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington.

To sign the online guest book visit www.mooresfuneralchapel.com.

Moore's Chapel Funeral Home of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.

Jimmy Richard Williford

Jimmy Richard Williford, age 75, of Fayetteville, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was born October 11, 1943, in Forrest City, Arkansas, the son of Woodrow and Lucille Davis Williford.

He worked as a field representative for Allen Canning for over 30 years. During his time with Allen Canning Company his job took him to Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. Jimmy never met a stranger and had many friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved cooking for his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patsy Williford; a daughter, Courtney Dutton and her husband Jared of Fayetteville; a son, Jason Williford and his wife Amanda of Farmington; a sister, Linda Poindexter and her husband Tommy of Forrest City; a brother, Loyd Williford and his wife Fran of Memphis, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Gunner Dutton and Hudson Williford and a brother-in-law, John Duncan and his wife Saribeth of Sheridan, Arkansas.

Family and friends gathered June 21 to share memories of Jimmy at the family home. Memorial contributions can be made to Circle of Life, 901 Jones Road Springdale, Ark. 72762. (nwacircleoflife.com). To place an online tribute visit www.mooresfuneralchapel.com.

Bill Yancey

Bill Yancey, 85, passed away peacefully June 14, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born in Arkadelphia, Ark., May 3, 1934, to Halley and Bertha Magdaline Fendley Yancey. He was the owner of Yancey Realty, he and his family moved to Prairie Grove, Ark., in 1968. He became involved in numerous activities and support for the town of Prairie Grove. As a realtor and developer, he built several housing additions in the community and other locations in Northwest Arkansas. He supported the town's schools and enjoyed attending sporting events. He was a member of the local Chamber of Commerce. In the 1990s he entered community service and served numerous terms on Washington County Quorum Court. He enjoyed reading western novels, riding horses, taking care of his cattle, a good cup of coffee, homemade pecan pie, and watching the Razorbacks (win).

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; and one sister.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Katherine (Kit) of Lincoln; two sisters, Virginia Walker of Farmington and Marylin Runyan of Arkadelphia; one step-son, Chris Marion of Lincoln; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; his three children from his first marriage to Betty Dearing, Sandi Wyatt and husband John, Karen Cunningham and husband Ron both of Prairie Grove, Captain Bill Yancey, (USN-RET) and wife Donna of Prairie Grove; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Interment was in the Dutch Mills Cemetery. No graveside services were held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Willard Walker Hospice Home or John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 06/19/2019