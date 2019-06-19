COURTESY PHOTO Chris Enloe, president of Arkansas Water Environment Association, left, and Thomas E. Kunetz, president of National Water Environment Federation, right, present Larry Oelrich of Prairie Grove with the federation's Arthur Sidney Bedell Award, a national award acknowledging extraordinary personal service to a member association. Oelrich is Prairie Grove's director of administrative services and public works.

Larry Oelrich, Prairie Grove's director of administrative services and public works, recently received a national award for extraordinary personal service to a member association.

The National Water Environment Federation presented Oelrich with its Arthur Sidney Bedell Award. The award is named for Arthur Sidney Bedell, the federation's second president, in recognition of Bedell's long devotion and service to the New York Sewage and Industrial Wastes Association, now the New York Water Environment Association.

Oelrich has served Prairie Grove for 40 years, beginning with the public works department in 1979. He was named director of public works and administrative services in 1984, at 25 years of age.

Oelrich has been a licensed water operator for 38 years and a licensed wastewater operator for 36 years. He is serving as past president for the federation and has been an active member in the organization throughout his career. Other awards received by Oelrich include the Mike Thomason Wastewater Manager of the Year from Arkansas Water Environment Association in 2015, and the National Water Environment Federation's William D. Hatfield award in 2017.

General News on 06/19/2019