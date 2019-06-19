LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The Pitts brothers, Alec, 22, Seth, 29, and Connor, 25, have been named the Washington County Farm Family of the Year for 2019. Their farm, Sugar Hill Ranch in western Washington County, has more than 1,000 acres. It is a beef cattle, poultry and hay operation.

LINCOLN -- Three brothers, all under the age of 30, are the fifth generation to own and manage a cattle and chicken farm located west of Lincoln.

Seth Pitts, 29, Connor Pitts, 25, and Alec Pitts, 22, were named the 2019 Washington County Farm Family of the Year for their farm Sugar Hill Ranch. Other family members are their grandmother, Mary Alice Pitts; mother, Guatha Pitts; and Seth's wife, Alyssa, and daughter Lennon, 3. The couple has a second child on the way.

"We're very appreciative to receive this award and carry on the tradition," Connor said during a media day to make the announcement. "Even though we've grown up doing it, we've grown to love it, not expect to love it but we love it for what it is. It's not always easy but it's a great life to have."

Apple Orchard At First

The original farm had about 350 acres and was started as an apple orchard in 1914 by their great-great-grandfather, Sterling Chambers Pitts. He had three sons and one continued with the farm, the brothers' great-grandfather Sterling Hardy Pitts. Over the years, the two transitioned the farm from an apple orchard to a Hereford operation and broiler production.

During 1988-90, the farm became their grandfather and father's operation. The two men decided to leave the Hereford business and move into commercial beef production and later built an additional five chicken houses for a total of nine houses.

Today, Sugar Hill Ranch has 1,100 acres. It runs 550 head of mama cows and beef cows, 20 registered Angus bulls, has five chicken houses to raise broiler hens and produces about 2,500 bales of hay each year to feed the livestock in the winter months.

Facing A Family Crisis

The story of how the three young men stepped up to maintain and grow their family farm shows why the operation has been successful for so many generations.

Their father, Russell Pitts, passed away in 2007 when Seth was 16 years old, leaving a void in their family, as well as leaving their grandfather Roger Pitts to operate the farm pretty much on his own.

Growing up, Seth said he was probably like any other child living on a farm. He helped on the weekends and during the summer. He didn't think, though, that he wanted to farm full-time.

"Not that I opposed being on the farm," he said. "I always wanted to live here and be around it but I never did really think I was going to be a farmer."

His father's early death from a heart attack changed the direction of his life. Seth said he didn't have time to seriously think about another career because he needed to help out more on the farm.

"It's a privilege to be able to do what I do," Seth said. "No one forced me to stay but in all reality, I didn't have a choice. I had to step up. There needed to be a leader."

In 2010 at age 20, Seth began managing the farm as he finished his degree in agriculture business at the University of Arkansas.

Seth points to his brother, Connor, as another reason he chose to return to the farm.

Connor is the one growing up who knew he wanted to be a farmer. The middle brother repeats a story his grandmother tells about him. After the first day of kindergarten, Connor said he didn't want to go back to school. When asked why, his reply was, "Well, they didn't teach me anything about farming."

Seth said he made the decision to begin managing the farm for his grandfather out of respect for his brother.

"It had already skipped one generation (his father) and to skip the oldest of the next generation, that would have put it back another four years," Seth said. "I think it would have been detrimental to the farm. So, that's what I had in the back of my head. I have to make sure I get it to Connor."

Their grandfather passed away in 2016, and by that time, Connor had graduated from the University of Arkansas with a degree in ag business and Alec had graduated from a technical institute in Stilwell, Okla., certified in construction trades. The two brothers joined Seth full-time on the family farm.

Valuing Family

The key to their success is that it is an honor to work with family, Seth said.

"You can't undermine the value of hard work but the key to what we do here is the relationship we have amongst our family and how we deal with each other as well as deal with all the turn of events that happen on a daily basis."

Their grandmother still helps with some decisions and cooks lunch for them daily. Their mother lives in the fifth-generation farm home and watches Seth and Alyssa's daughter. Alyssa helps by working outside the home as a speech therapist to bring in supplemental income.

The three are equal when it comes to decision making, though Seth said his younger brothers probably consider him their boss.

"That doesn't mean I call the shots," he said. "I may make some of the most important decisions but I always look to them to make sure it's what they want to do and what we want to do as a whole."

They have a family friend who helps in the summers but other than that, it's only the three young men working the farm.

Seth said people will tell him they could not work with their siblings.

"This is the best thing about this operation," Seth said. "We're brothers. That's the only reason we can manage to do this. We get along so well. We don't have to tell each other what to do. We don't have to discuss each job that has to be done."

They know when hay needs to be cut, the chickens tended to or the cows have to be fed, he said.

"We don't have to be told to do it. When we see a problem arise, we fix it. When everyone pulls their own weight and is happy to do so and doesn't complain one time about it, that's the key to it."

Areas Of Specialty

Though they help in all areas, each has his own area of responsibility on the farm, according to Connor.

Seth repairs most of the machinery and handles finances. Connor oversees the cows. Alex is over the broiler houses.

Connor said he was interested in cows growing up and it made sense for him to continue in that role on the farm.

Growing up, his dad and grandpa allowed him to have his own herd of cattle and he still has a herd today. Connor showed cattle with 4H and FFA at Lincoln High School.

"There never was a question. I really never had any other thought of what I would do," Conner said. "Since I was into the cows, I'll feed the cows. Alex stepped up to do the chickens and Seth with his wife and daughter had other things he needed to do also."

The farm uses two breeding seasons and selective breeding allows the farm to have calves that are more uniform in size and age when they are sold. The farm's 540 head of cattle average a calf per year and the farm sells calves four times per year.

Alec said he had not thought about another career but admits growing up and working on the farm, that's what he knew.

At first he was helping Seth with the chickens and then began to take on more responsibility and now is in charge of the five chicken houses.

"I like the chickens, so I must be wired differently," Seth said. "There's something about chickens. I like getting up everyday and taking care of the chickens. I don't have any children so I guess the chickens are my kids."

Sugar Hill Ranch raises broilers for George's Inc., a chicken and poultry company. Their five houses hold a total of 120,000 chicks and when George's picks up the chickens about 52 days later, the birds weigh more than 7 pounds each. The farm receives a new batch of newly hatched chicks five times a year.

Other Farm Enterprises

In addition to poultry and beef cattle, Sugar Hill Ranch produces about 2,500 round bales of hay each year, from 180 acres of the Pitts' land and 90 acres from neighboring land. Chicken litter is used as pasture fertilizer. Repair and maintenance of machinery and structures is another major component of a day on the farm.

To protect the environment and conserve, the farm has several projects, such as rotational grazing, controlled waterway construction, litter and composting sheds and unused chemical recycling.

Congratulations Abound

Along with family members and friends, others were on hand last week to congratulate the brothers for being named Farm Family of the Year during media day at the family home on Sugar Hill Road.

Katie Teague, county extension agent/staff chair with University of Arkansas, Washington County Cooperative Extension Service, told the brothers, "You guys are doing a fantastic job to carry on the farming tradition as well as ag production and working together as family and coworkers."

Teague added, "We're proud of you and it's a privilege to honor you as Farm Family of the Year."

Jeff Thacker with U.S. Rep. Steve Womack's office, read a letter to the brothers from Womack, that said the Pitts are worthy to be added to the list of "standout farm families" in the state for their contribution to farming and community involvement.

Seth said the family is committed to keeping the operation going and now there's a sixth generation, if his daughter wants to stay with the family business.

"What the future holds in 30 years is something to be decided," he said but doesn't see the land going away.

"This farm has a direct lineage for five generations, sixth with my daughter being here. There's never been a day for 105 years where a member of our family has not been on this piece of ground."

Next Up For Pitts

The Washington County Farm Family of the Year program is sponsored by Arkansas Farm Bureau and a number of other agricultural services. A selection committee considers several farms each year when awarding the honor.

The Pitts next will be considered for District Farm Family of the Year and if selected on that level, will qualify for Arkansas Farm Family of the Year. A district judging committee was scheduled to visit the farm June 12.

