FARMINGTON

Brett Banfill, 26, of Springdale, was arrested May 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Heather Bragg, 39, of Farmington, was arrested May 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Vernon Marcum, 36, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Afton Bell, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 22 in connection with driving on suspended license, no proof insurance, theft by receiving.

Gregory Bumstead, 31, of Elkins, was arrested May 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

An 11-year-old girl of Farmington was arrested May 22 in connection with domestic battering, third degree.

Melanie Pruett, 33, of Springdale, was arrested May 23 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, furnishing prohibited articles, possession of meth or cocaine, all felonies.

Charles Faught, 36, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 23 in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Cozine, 36, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 23 in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cory Gonzalis, 27, of Springdale, was arrested May 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Erik Hutcherson, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joseph Mccash, 40, of Elkins, was arrested May 24 in connection with no tag light, driving on suspended license, DWI, violation of implied consent.

Christopher Trent, 42, of Springdale, was arrested May 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Weston Miller, 43, of Springdale, was arrested May 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Rebecca Love, 47, of Lincoln, was arrested May 24 in connection with felony possession of meth or cocaine and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Diane Jones, 71, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Michael Shannon Odell, 47, of Farmington, was cited May 26 in connection with disorderly conduct.

Cora Lee Pitts, 43, of Little Rock, was arrested May 26 in connection with public intoxication, breathing, inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating compounds.

Clarence Brace, 21, of Springdale, was arrested May 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Samantha Cotton, 27, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Levi Roper, 27, of Farmington, was arrested May 27 in connection with felony theft by receiving.

Samantha Way, 29, of Elkins, was arrested May 27 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Eber James Hays, 24, of Winslow, was arrested May 27 in connection with contempt.

Kerry Bartholomew, 32, of Farmington, was arrested May 28 in connection with left of center, driving on suspended license, DWI, violation of implied consent.

Brenna Jackson, 24, of Springdale, was arrested May 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kimberly Ann Sears, 52, of Rogers, was arrested May 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Eli Robert Burrow, 36, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 2 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lindsay Dwyer, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 2 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Lewis, 35, of Bella Vista, was arrested June 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Rocky Euge Gwynee, 26, of Lincoln, was arrested June 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jerry Johnson, 25, of Lincoln, was arrested June 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Sheila Jackson, 56, of Lincoln, was arrested June 7 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, speeding, no liability insurance.

Stephanie Beeks, 34, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 8 in connection with DWI, careless driving.

Michelle Spezzano, 53, of Lincoln, was cited June 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Destiny Fletcher, 26, of Farmington, was cited June 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Thomas Tannehill, 41, of Farmington, as arrested June 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Woodward, 29, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 8 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Duaine Peck, 40, of Farmington, was arrested June 9 in connection with DWI, speeding, careless driving, open container.

Hailey O'Connor, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Miguel Sanchez, 34, of Stilwell, Okla., was cited June 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Madison Cover, 29, of Farmington, was cited June 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Stout, 28, of Springdale, was arrested June 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Steven Weeds, 35, of Springdale, was cited June 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Nicholas Hall, 26, of Farmington, was arrested June 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Bobby Matthews, 39, of Gentry, was arrested June 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

