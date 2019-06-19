MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington 2019 graduate, Alyssa Reed, shown during the May 17 State 4A softball championship game at Bogle Park in May, has been selected to play in Friday's Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star softball game. Reed batted .532 bashing out 50 hits, 7 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 8 doubles only striking out 3 times in 107 plate appearances as a senior.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington 2019 graduate Alyssa Reed has one more game to check off to cap an outstanding four years as starting catcher for the Lady Cardinal softball program.

Reed, who helped the Lady Cardinals appear in back-to-back state championship games, will play in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star softball doubleheader Friday starting at 5 p.m. at Ferris Field on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas at Conway. Reed's career plans are to attend UCA and pursue a degree in nursing.

As a senior, Reed batted .532 bashing 50 hits, 7 home runs, 41 RBIs, 8 doubles and just 3 strikeouts in 107 plate appearances. Reed was instrumental as the Cardinals ran the table with an unblemished 10-0 mark in the 4A-1 Conference, plus winning the district and 4A North Regional tournaments. They finished 25-3 overall as State 4A Runner-up following a 7-4 loss to Pottsville in the state championship game.

During her four seasons behind the plate, Reed's steady play helped Farmington achieve a 94-27 record. Reed has also been honored as All-State.

She grew up attending Farmington schools except for a brief stint. The experiment in the halls of rival Prairie Grove lasted only one semester in the second grade.

By the time she was around nine, the softball bug had bitten Reed, who asked her dad if she could play softball year-round because she loved it so much.

"I just loved being able to hit a ball as hard as I could," Reed said, adding she will miss her teammates on a close-knit Farmington team, particularly the times spent traveling together to compete in places such as Batesville during the 2019 State 4A tournament.

"It's been so awesome to play with my friends," Reed said. "I'm going to especially miss the overnight trips and staying in the hotel together. That was always just the best part for me."

Still, those who have closely followed Reed over the course of her high school softball career won't be surprised if she may have saved her best for last.

Sports on 06/19/2019