MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Loyd Jones represented Lincoln when he wore his jersey No. 20 for the West All-Stars in the first Arkansas High School Coaches Association boys basketball All-Star game played Aug. 16, 1956, at the Little Rock Central gym. In 2006, his granddaughter, Abby Hutchins, of Farmington, was issued All-Star jersey No. 20 and wore Jones' basketball jersey underneath her uniform during the 2006 All-Star softball games.

FARMINGTON -- Lincoln turned out several fantastic basketball players over the years, but only one, Loyd Jones, can claim to have scored the first two points in All-Star basketball history.

"I liked to shoot two-footers instead of 20-footers," said Jones, a 6-3 forward from the Wolves' 1956 State Runner-up team. He drew state-wide attention by scoring 30 points for Lincoln in the 1956 state finals, which the Wolves lost 73-70 to Valley View.

All-Star Legacy Loyd Jones, representing Lincoln, literally tipped off the inaugural Arkansas High School Coaches Association East‐West All‐Star boys’ basketball game played at the Little Rock High School (Central) Gymnasium on Thursday, Aug. 16, 1956. Jones jumped center for the West and scored the first points in the contest now in its 63rd year. The East, which leads the all-time series, won the first All-Star contest ever played, 52‐39. “The only souvenir we got out of that game was to keep the jerseys, No. 20 was mine,” Jones said. In 2006 his granddaugher, Abby Hutchins, enjoyed a fabulous softball season as a member of Farmington’s Lady Cardinals. Hutchins and teammate, Bailey Harp, garnered All-State honors and Hutchins was named Regional tournament MVP. She was also named All-Conference. Hutchins and Harp, who had just graduated in 2006 from Farmington, were also selected to play in the All-Star game (for softball). When coaches passed out the All-Star jerseys, ironically Hutchins received No. 20, which was the same number Jones wore 50 years earlier. Hutchins, who always addressed her grandfather as “Popsy,” had a special request. “Popsy, I want to wear your jersey underneath mine during the game,” Hutchins told Jones. Jones loaned her the jersey, as Hutchins, whose father, Brent Hutchins, played in the AHSCA football All-Star game, took to the field bringing joy to her grandfather as Jones recalls, “She played with (my) jersey underneath hers which makes grandpa feel pretty good.”

"As years pass records are broken. Well, one record that will never be broken is one that I own and that's the first two points in the first All-Star game," Jones said. "That's still in the All-Star brochure if you get one and go to the game. That's a trivia question, 'Who scored the first two points in the first All-Star game?'"

That historic fact has been documented in past All-Star programs under the heading, Boys All‐Star Basketball History, with a notation which states, "For 63 years the Arkansas High School Coaches Association East‐West All‐Star boys' basketball game has become an Arkansas tradition. Many of our state's basketball legends have participated in the All‐Star game and provided fans with thrilling moments. Listed below are a few of those exciting performances. 1956--Loyd Jones of Lincoln becomes the first player to score in the inaugural All‐Star game at the Little Rock High School (Central) Gymnasium. Jones' West team cannot hold this early advantage, however, and the East wins, 52‐39."

Arkansas High School Coaches Association organized its inaugural boys basketball All-Star game on Thursday, Aug. 16, 1956, and Jones was on the court when the game began.

The manner in which Jones put the ball through the net was spectacular.

"I tried to explain it in that it was a leaping turn-around jumper from the top-of-the-key," Jones said.

He recalls excitement given opportunity to participate in a game that hadn't been played before.

"It was quite an honor. That was about the same time that the University of Arkansas had offered me a basketball scholarship," Jones said.

Part of what helped Jones work his way onto the West All-Star starting lineup came by winning the jump-ball competition in practice leading up to the All-Star event. Jones played "jumping center" for the Wolves during an era when teams began each quarter with a jump-ball. There was no alternating possession rule and each held-ball was decided by lining players up in one of three jump circles and sending a representative from each team to contend by attempting to outjump his opponent when a referee tossed the ball into the air.

The object of the jump-ball was to outleap an opponent and tip the ball into the hands of a teammate outside of the jump circle. Only two players were permitted inside the jump circle, those vying to win the tip.

"I'd say I was a pretty good jumper," Jones said. "I could jump up a little bit back in those days."

His Lincoln teammate, Willis Edmiston was taller, around 6-feet-7, but Jones at 6-3 played center for the Wolves and jumped center.

Not everyone understood that fact, but the All-Stars were about to discover Jones' leaping ability.

"That year was also the first year that they had the East-West All-Star games in the summer," Jones said. 'I was chosen to represent Northwest Arkansas and go to Little Rock and play on that All-Star team and we had a contest to see who was going to jump center."

The West All-Stars included one player at 6-feet-6 and another, who stood 6-feet-8. Both towered over Jones and their All-Star teammates. The coach asked the All-Stars, "Anybody here jump center in high school?"

Jones raised his hand and was matched up against the 6-6 guy.

"They were saving the 6-8 guy cause he's going to win," Jones said.

Jones went out and proved the presumption wrong.

"So, we jumped through there a couple, two or three times, and I was able to get the tip on him every time," Jones said. "So, OK, get in here, the 6-8 guy. Believe it or not I was able to get above him on that rebound so I wound up jumping center for the All-Star team that year. That was a pretty good experience."

