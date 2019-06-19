MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Congressman Steve Womack (right), a former sports play-by-play announcer, may have inadvertently stirred up the Farmington vs. Prairie Grove rivalry during a brief interview with Farmington 2019 graduate, Seth Swain, whom Womack presented a certificate designating Swain's appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Womack and his staff hosted an Academy Send-off picnic Saturday at the Shiloh Pavilion in downtown Springdale.

SPRINGDALE -- The Farmington vs. Prairie Grove rivalry contains such intensity and sportsmanship that it might pop up anywhere.

On Saturday attendees at Congressman Steve Womack's Service Academy Send-off for those entering the United States military academies got a taste of the rivalry.

The rivalry topic sprang up out of an innocuous question posed by Womack to Farmington 2019 graduate, Seth Swain, a recipient of a Congressional appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colo.

Swain related sucesses of predecessors, Blake Albrecht, who graduated from Farmington in 2014, finished first overall academically and sixth overall at the Air Force Academy; Evan Albrecht, who completed his term of service and now works as an Air Force consultant; John Larabee (FHS Class of 2014) graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. in May of 2018; and Javan Jowers (FHS Class of 2018), who just completed his freshman year at the Air Force Academy.

"What's the connection between Farmington and Air Force?" Womack asked Swain.

"It's just something that we've grown to over the years," Swain said. Then he acknowledged Craig and Tracy Laird, parents of 2017 appointee Zeke Laird, who will begin his junior year at West Point in the fall, among those turning out in support.

"We have the Lairds right here from Prairie Grove, a crosstown rival, but we still like them," Swain said. "Oh yeah, we actually won this year every single sporting event from seventh through the 12th grade. You name it, we beat them, football, basketball, softball, baseball, you name it, we beat them this past year. I mentioned this in my graduation speech, too. Their defensive coordinator (Craig Laird) is just over here going, 'Oh no,' but we hope to beat them this year in our new stadium."

Asked if that fact added any additional motivation, Craig Laird explained none is necessary in the rivalry.

"Maybe a little bit, you really don't need a lot more incentive. It's Farmington. The rivalry is enough of its own and everybody knows that the winner of that game gets the bragging rights and so I love Seth. It was all in good fun. We're all on the same team other than that one night of the year," Craig Laird said. "We just hope we can turn that thing around cause I didn't realize it was in every sport seventh through 12th."

Craig Laird maintained the ultimate level of mutual respect and sportsmanship that characterizes the rivalry as a cut above. Brash verbal exchanges are simply not allowed to undermine the Farmington vs. Prairie Grove rivalry. Craig Laird expressed a father's heart. Craig Laird urged Swain to stay connected to his parents and communicate his Air Force experiences to them especially during visits home.

"Being a parent that's gone through this and watching my son (Zeke Laird) go through some of the things that Seth's about to go through, I wanted to let him understand that I'm for him and I believe in him and his parents, I believe in them," Craig Laird said. "Because it's not just a challenge for the cadet, it's a challenge for the parents to know that their son is being cared for, to know that their son is being watched, to know that people care about them that are in there with them. That's kind of the reason that I wanted Seth to understand that just like I did Javan (Jowers) last year."

Craig Laird emphasized the importance of people throughout a cadet's community and circle of acquaintances to offer encouragement along the journey.

"They're out there off the grid and just to hear from somebody that's a neighbor, to hear from somebody that knows you, that's just a positive to send a note," Craig Laird said. "I try to do that, not just with military academy folks, but with other Prairie Grove students in general that are gone to the military because you need encouragement. You don't walk this journey by yourself."

The Lairds' youngest son, Knox, a rising junior, was also present. Knox, who plays football and basketball, offered a perspective from an active player point-of-view.

"Obviously, it's like a great rivalry. We always want to play our best and give them what Prairie Grove has to offer," said Knox Laird. "They (Farmington) got bragging rights cause last year they beat us. It's their highway, but we are going to do everything in our power to come at them this year and see if we can take the highway back."

