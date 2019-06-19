MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior Megan Thompson, shown moving the ball against Huntsville, scored two goals in the Lady Tigers' 4-0 win on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove 2019 graduate Megan Thompson has one more high school soccer match to play.

Thompson was selected to the West All-Star team for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association doubleheader match Friday starting at 5 p.m. at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas at Conway.

United Soccer Coaches and MaxPreps announced May 8 that Thompson was among 14 boys and 21 girls named the Spring United Soccer Coaches/MaxPreps High School State Players of the Week for their on-field efforts from April 29-May 5. According to the press release posted on Maxpreps.com, United Soccer Coaches uses results and statistics provided by MaxPreps.com to select one boy and one girl honoree from each participating state competing during the spring season. Thompson was nominated by Prairie Grove girls soccer coach Stephanie Mitchell, who submitted Thompson's statistics to be considered for the honor.

On April 29, Thompson tallied 3 goals and an assist leading Prairie Grove to a 6-0 win over Gentry to open 4A West District tournament play.

Prior to that Thompson turned in another strong performance with 2 goals and 2 assists as Prairie Grove ran away from Huntsville 9-0 on April 26. The Lady Tigers led 6-0 at halftime and scored 3 more goals in the second half during the shutout.

Thompson scored a pair of first half goals in the Lady Tigers' 2-0 District tournament semifinal win over Shiloh Christian on Friday, May 3 at Berryville.

Mitchell described Thompson as really kicking it into high gear this season with shots getting stronger.

"She's got that fire. She wants, goal, goal, goal, every single time."

Going into State 4A tournament play, Thompson had 21 goals and 10 assists. She racked up three goals during state tournament action to finish with 58 total points as the Lady Tigers' leading scorer. Thompson was also honored as All-State.

