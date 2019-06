FARMINGTON

Fireworks Show

The annual Farmington fireworks display will be Thursday, July 4. The show will begin at dark near the football stadium on Double Springs Road.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Celebrate Prairie Grove

The city's annual Celebrate Prairie Grove will be Friday, July 5 at Rieff Park. Concessions and inflatables will open at 6 p.m. The aquatic park will open at 7 p.m. for free swimming. Fireworks will go off at dark.

Community on 06/19/2019