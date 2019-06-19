MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Loyd Jones displays the interior pages of his 1955-1956 Lincoln High School yearbook purchased by saving his lunch money. Jones' play was instrumental in helping Lincoln go 33-3 that season in boys basketball. He received a basketball scholarship to the University of Arkansas which enabled him to get a free college education he could not have otherwise afforded. Jones, now retired and residing in Farmington, enjoyed a 45-year career in education as a basketball coach, teacher and superintendent of schools.

FARMINGTON -- Growing up south of Lincoln on his parents' small dairy farm Loyd Jones was accustomed to selling milk for a living until basketball opened doors he never thought possible.

"I don't remember a single night my parents ever were away from home," Jones said. "They had to be home to milk those cows."

Devoted Dairy Farmer

Milking cows and making a living had been the only life Jones knew up to that point. He yearned for something else. Driving a truck, Jones figured, would get him past the immediate horizon. He didn't know what lay beyond that, yet he wanted to find out. Life was worth exploring.

He doesn't downplay his heritage, noting his parents were content living out the daily routine of a dairy farm.

"That's what they did and they did a good job of it," Jones said.

Still, his path would be vastly different without basketball. Jones jumped center for Lincoln's 1955-1956 State Runner-up boys team that went 33-3 and was named to the first West All-Star squad.

A basketball scholarship to the University of Arkansas enabled Jones to expand his horizons and travel much more than he had growing up on the family farm.

"Somebody decided that I could play basketball at a pretty good level and they were willing to pay for it," Jones said. "I had other choices. I could have gone to three or four other different schools, but I chose the University of Arkansas because it was close by. I didn't know anything about the rest of them. That world didn't exist for me until I was a senior in high school and people started talking about my future in basketball and my future in college."

Basketball Springboard

Basketball became a springboard empowering Jones to go onto the next level, get a degree and eventually procure the type of career he enjoyed more than four decades.

"It completely changed my life. I have often said that when I was growing up my goal in life was not to be a dairy farmer, but to be a truck driver. That was what I was going to do in life. I thought that would be fun to drive a truck, probably not, it's hard work," Jones said. "But basketball turned that all around and got me an education. I wound up going back to school and getting a Masters degree and a Specialist degree in Skill and Administration and worked 45 years in education. So basketball, definitely, was good for me. It was good to me. Without basketball none of that would have happened, nothing.

Jones spent nearly 20 years away from northwest Arkansas. He moved out of the region in 1961 taking a coaching job at Danville, then on to Illinois before returning to coach basketball at Prairie Grove from 1967-1977, including the last two years as high school principal.

"Coaching was fun, I loved coaching basketball," Jones said. "I would have done that the rest of my life if I could have made a living at it."

Veering To Administration

All at once Jones took a side dribble pulling sort of a Globetrotter act stepping off the basketball court and into a career in administration.

"I had some friends, who were former coaches, they went into administration. They were doing it, so I thought I could do it, too," Jones said.

He became superintendent of schools at Mountainburg before landing the same job at his hometown of Lincoln, from which he retired 28 years ago.

Tapping Basketball Background

When Jones became Lincoln's superintendent his athletic background served him well. He drew from his basketball experience handling issues such as finding a new coach, dealing with athletic facilities, travel, transportation and scheduling, among other duties.

"I think all of that helps you because you get to do a lot of that," Jones said. "My first job as a coach, you get to do a lot of the scheduling and all that. That's kind of administrative. In small schools, you don't have an athletic director doing the job for you. You know, you are the coach and you are schedule-maker and all of that goes with it. It also helps you develop a little thicker skin. Believe it or not, not everybody agreed with everything I did as a coach or as an administrator so you kind of learn to deal with that and let some of those things kind of slide off your back."

Success And Longevity

Jones spent another 15 years working for the Boston Mountain Education Cooperative, but he never forgot the world which opened up to him because of basketball.

"I got a full ride at the university, but there was just no way that I could have gone to school. I was just a poor country boy and my parents had never gone," Jones said. "I'm the only one in my family that ever graduated from high school let alone go to college and I, of course, was the first one to graduate from college, but I couldn't have done that. I wouldn't have gone to college if it hadn't been for basketball."

Jones is fully aware of all the different time demands and tact required addressing the interests of parents, players, teachers, administrators and school boards.

For Jones the key to success and longevity is being able to look in the mirror satisfied with one's personal effort and initiative.

"The person, I think, you have to satisfy in all of that is yourself," Jones said. "If you've done the best you can do and what you can think is the best to do, that's all you can do. So, I'm happy with that, the way things turned out. I spent 30 years in public schools then wound up working another 15 years in an educational co-op, so 45 years altogether in athletics and administration. Athletics has been good to me."

Sports on 06/19/2019