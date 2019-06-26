PRAIRIE GROVE -- A distinct Prairie Grove flavor showcased five Tiger participants in Friday's All-Star soccer matches on the University of Central Arkansas campus Friday.

Girls Soccer

Former Prairie Grove girls soccer head coach Stephanie Mitchell served as assistant coach for the West All-Stars. Mitchell, who is expecting her fourth child around the start of the 2019-2020 school year, stepped down to concentrate on being a mom to her children.

Mitchell led the Lady Tigers into the State 4A semifinal match. Prairie Grove defeated Heber Springs, 2-1, in the first-round; and beat Warren, 1-0, in a quarterfinal. Pulaski Academy turned away Prairie Grove from appearing in its first state soccer championship by a 4-0 score in the semifinal at Batesville.

Mitchell also guided the Lady Tigers into the District 4A West tournament finals before losing to eventual State 4A champion, Harrison, 5-0, on May 4.

"It's definitely not an easy position, but it's been a great five seasons here," Mitchell said. "With the upcoming baby I think it's the best thing to do for my family. I'm very excited to be mom to my kiddos and just finish out on top."

Friday Mitchell coached one of her players, Megan Thompson, a 2019 Prairie Grove graduate, in the All-Star soccer match at Estes Stadium on the UCA campus at Conway.

"Megan did great. She played both in the first and second half. She got a lot of touches on the ball and worked very well with the other players," Mitchell said, adding, "I think she really enjoyed herself."

Bentonville's Tyler Reash's two first-half goals helped the West edge the East 3-2 in Arkansas High School Coaches Association Girls All-Star soccer Friday.

West built a 3-0 half lead and won the All-Star match for the second year in a row.

Among awards handed out, Benton's Julia Dick won Most Valuable Player with Russellville's Kate Lane named West Most Outstanding Player.

Ahnya Ranaraja, of Mount St. Mary, was named Most Outstanding Player for the East. She had a goal as did Maddison Elsinger, of Conway St. Joseph, for the East.

Gisselle Estrada, of Springdale Har-Ber, added a goal and an assist for the West.

Mitchell described being on the All-Star staff as an honor to get selected and relished an opportunity to coach with coaches across different classifications from 3A to 6A as well as coach players from various schools.

"The All-Star game went really great. We had great athletes from different teams," Mitchell said. "The West was very successful. We won 3-2."

Boys Soccer

Friday's boys West All-Star soccer team had even more representation from Prairie Grove with Tiger boys head coach Darren Chandler serving as an assistant and two of his players, Josh Brant and Asende Lubende, involved; however, the East won 4-1.

Joe Pacheco, of Jonesboro; MVP Ryan Lee, of North Little Rock; and Daniel Terreaux, of Batesville, scored goals for the East. Thomas Bullington was named Most Outstanding Player for the East.

Denilson Pinto, of Springdale Har-Ber, was named Most Outstanding Player for the West. He scored his team's only goal.

