FILE PHOTO Stan Cook and his family provided the fireworks show for the sixth annual Celebrate Prairie Grove in 2018.

Area residents will have two local opportunities to celebrate the July 4 holiday. Farmington's fireworks display will be held Thursday, July 4 and Prairie Grove will recognize our nation's freedom on Friday, July 5.

Farmington Fireworks Show

The city's annual fireworks display will go off at dark, after 9 p.m., from the Lynch Middle School parking lot. As in the past, the high school football field will be available for people to watch the fireworks.

Celebrate Prairie Grove

Celebrate Prairie Grove will open at 6 p.m. at Rieff Park with food and drink concessions, for a fee, and a free kids' area with several inflatables for children to enjoy. The aquatic park will open at 7 p.m. for free swimming. The evening will conclude with fireworks around 9:15-9:20 p.m.

General News on 06/26/2019