FAYETTEVILLE -- The Razorback Foundation announced a Christmas in July online pop-up store to launch July 1.

A portion of the proceeds go to the Razorback Foundation Annual Fund in support of more than 465 student-athletes and 19 Razorback sports programs.

"We are consistently looking for new, unique ways to engage Razorback fans," said Scott Varady, executive director of the Razorback Foundation. "The Christmas in July online store creates an opportunity for fans to get a jump on holiday shopping while supporting Razorback student-athletes."

The custom items, including Razorback themed ornaments, will be available for a limited time to purchase from July 1 thru July 31.

Fans can shop the Christmas in July online store at RazorbackFoundation.com.

The mission of The Razorback Foundation Inc. is to support the athletic endeavors of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks. The Foundation assists Razorback student-athletes by providing financial support for scholarships, facilities and various programs that enable them to realize their dreams of achieving a quality college education while participating in athletics on a nationally competitive level. Razorback Athletics is one of a handful of NCAA Division I Athletic Departments in the nation that is financially self-sustaining and requires no University of Arkansas student fees or taxpayer support.

Sports on 06/26/2019