Submitted photo/Red is a familiar color for Farmington representatives on the 2019 Arkansas High School Coaches Association West All-Star girls basketball team (from left): Alexis Roach, West player; Brad Johnson, West head coach; Trinity Johnson, West manager; and Madisyn Pense, West player. The East defeated the West, 85-72, at the Jeff Farris Center on the UCA campus at Conway.

FARMINGTON -- East hammered the offensive glass coupled with 13 more steals than West to secure an 85-72 win in Saturday's Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star girls basketball game.

The contest played on the University of Central Arkansas campus at the Farris Center included a pair of Farmington 2019 graduates, Madisyn Pense and Alexis Roach, a late addition to the West All-Star roster. Pense, a noted 3-point shooter throughout her career, notched one more trifecta for 3 points in the contest while Roach made a 2-point bucket and finished with two points.

Farmington coach Brad Johnson coached the West and his daughter, Farmington junior, Trinity Johnson, served as manager. The game began as a see-saw battle in the first quarter with both teams owning leads. East captured a two-point, 17-15, lead at the end of the first and continued to lead, 35-26, at the end of the second period.

All-Star basketball features five quarters and the East took a 45-39 cushion into the halftime break after three quarters of play. In the fourth quarter West pulled within 50-49 before the East scored nine of the next 10 points en route to fashioning an 18-7 run to put the game away. West scored four of the first six points in the final quarter, but couldn't overcome the deficit and lost 85-72.

East yanked down 21 offensive rebounds while West had 9. East owned a 54-45 rebounding advantage over West, and also racked up 21 total steals to 8 for West.

The East had four players in double figures topped by Mya Love, of Nettleton, the game's MVP. She scored 15 points making 5-of-9 shots adding 5 rebounds and 5 steals. Love signed with Arkansas State.

Gracie Raby, of Mount Vernon-Enola; Kalifa Ford, of Brookland; and Kayla Mitchell, of Jonesboro; added 10 points apiece for the East.

Diamond Morris, of Sheridan, hit 16 points for the West with Marquesha Davis, of Springdale, adding 15. Davis was named the Most Outstanding Player for the West.

EAST 85, WEST 72

East^17^18^10^23^17^--^85

West^15^11^13^17^16^--^72

3-point goals -- East 6 (Bershers 2, Jiles 2, Love 2), West 8 (Davis 2, Morris 2, Dean 1, Farrar 1, James 1, Pense 1). Rebounds -- East 54 (Porchia 8); West 45 (Davis 12). Assists -- East 10 (Mitchell 3), West (James 3). Steals -- East 21 (Ford 4); West 8 (Davis 2, James 2, Shipman 2). Team fouls -- East 12, West 20.

East All-Stars (85)

Mya Love 5 3-4 15, Gracie Raby 3 4-5 10, Kalifa Ford 3 4-8 10, Kayla Mitchell 5 0-0 10, Sara Bershers 3 0-0 8, Abbie Jiles 3 0-0 8, Tai'sheka Porchia 2 4-10 8, Myia Yelder 3 0-2 6, Nicki Hooten 2 0-0 4, Madi Pierce 2 0-0 4, Johnna Rae Baine 1 0-1 2, Faith Byers 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 15-30 85.

West All-Stars (72)

Diamond Morris 6 2-2 16, Marquesha Davis 6 1-3 15, Kaeely Robinson 3 0-0 6, Tamia Templeton 1 3-5 5, Abby James 2 0-0 5, Ashley Farrar 1 2-2 5, Abby Dean 2 0-0 5, Fiona Wilson 2 0-1 4, Sierra Johnson 2 0-0 4, Madisyn Pense 1 0-0 3, Alexis Roach 1 0-0 2, Kaley Shipman 0 0-0 0, Ashlen Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Shea Neumeier 0 0-0 0, Jenny Peake 0 0-0 0 . Totals 28 8-13 72.

Sports on 06/26/2019