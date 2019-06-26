I thought I'd pass along something I've learned that helps me study the Bible.

The Bible is a book of ancient literature. Most people read it devotionally to feed their faith, to be instructed by its wisdom, and to hear from the Lord. I do this as well. The Bible is more than an ordinary book, even though it is the best-selling book in human history. It reveals spiritual reality and it originates from beyond time. It is the word of the Lord and is inspired by the Holy Spirit. It stands up to the harshest scrutiny.

But what about difficult passages? The Bible is complex, written by many authors. It spans many centuries with accurate history. It has amazing prophecies that have been literally fulfilled. Ordinary readers encounter no issues reading its pages. It's filled with words of life. It reveals our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Critics or scholars should approach it with the respect due any genuine historical document.

False statements about the Bible used as a basis for impugning God's motives arise from taking things out of context. There are ways to avoid this error. I recommend Gordon Fee's book, "How to Read the Bible for All Its Worth." Examination of biblical writings requires sound exegesis of the text. This avoids false doctrines or weird beliefs.

Exegesis is the science of analyzing historical writing to discover an author's original intent. Used in researching biblical passages, it seeks to answer the question, "What was the author saying?" or "Why was he saying it now?" You can't have good understanding or accurate interpretation apart from exegesis. Apart from sound exegesis, we would distort the scriptures. Here are seven study steps.

1. Pray for understanding. Why? Because the Holy Spirit is our interpreter and we need his help. He inspired the scriptures so He can certainly unlock their meaning to us.

2. Read the selected passage in context several times. Always think in terms of paragraphs, not solitary verses. Often the context is the best key to a better understanding.

3. Compare the text by reading other reliable translations like the NAS or ESB. This is a great way to see what expert scholars of Greek or Hebrew language or of biblical culture and ancient history have seen in the passage.

4. Define the meanings of key words by using resources like Strong's Concordance.

5. Read related passages elsewhere in the Bible. Let the Bible be its own commentary. The Bible has 66 books by 40 authors, all amazingly integrated with a coherent message.

6. Consult extra-biblical sources. Here is where you need access to a good reference library. Study what has been written in commentaries or Bible footnotes and follow up on archeological or historical references. You're searching for a fuller understanding of these things: background, history, geography, culture (traditions, manners, customs), and the occasion of the book or letter. This last point is very important. Who wrote it? To whom? Why? What kind of book is it: epistle, history, poetry, law, or prophecy? The various kinds of books in the Bible can't be treated the same way. The distinction is important. Are there alternative translations in your Bible's footnotes?

7. Ask yourself: "What is the author saying?' and "Why is he saying it now?" If you know the answer to this last question, then you can correctly interpret and apply the word of God.

This last step gets right to the heart of the matter. You can use these two key questions when you are reading your Bible, even when you can't do extensive scholarly research.

--RON WOOD IS A WRITER AND MINISTER. CONTACT HIM AT WOOD.STONE.RON@GMAIL.COM OR VISIT WWW.TOUCHEDBYGRACE.ORG. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.

Religion on 06/26/2019