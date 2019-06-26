LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln City Council has called a special meeting to consider the conditions of Lincoln Motel Apartments on Pridemore Drive. In all, the development ha one house and 14 apartments.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council has called a special meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, to consider a resolution to condemn the Lincoln Motel Apartments because of multiple violations of building and fire codes.

Council members have discussed the condition of the property on West Pridemore Drive for several months, based on three county inspections and an inspection by the city's building inspector.

City Attorney Steve Zega told council members last week that the property did not pass the most recent inspection by the Washington County Fire Marshal's office.

"What's your pleasure," Zega asked the council June 18, giving them three options:

Do not do anything. Go to court to request an order for the property owner to address the issues or condemn the property. Pass a resolution to condemn the property if problems are not addressed.

Mayor Doug Hutchens recommended Zega draft a resolution to declare the property a nuisance and condemn it. The city will ask owner Ignacio Mata to attend the meeting to explain how he plans to address the issues, and the council can decide at that point whether to pursue the resolution.

According to Washington County property records, the development was built in 1958 and has 14 units and a single-family residence. Records show Ignacio and Eleucadia M. Mata purchased the property in 2005 for an estimated $260,000.

Zega said concerns with the Lincoln Motel Apartments are the same ones city officials had when dealing with the Town House apartments, which was demolished by the city last year because of multiple problems.

The city has to consider the safety of the people living in Lincoln Motel Apartments and also has to consider where they would go if the property is condemned, Zega said. The other factor to consider, Zega said, is the cost to pursue condemning the property and tearing it down.

Proceedings to condemn and demolish the Town House apartments cost the city about $45,000, according to Rhonda Hulse, city business manager.

City building inspector Jeff Hutcheson inspected the property April 23 and his report showed multiple problems that included holes in the ceiling or roof, busted window panes, no sign of heating units, light fixtures supported by just wires, a hot water tank shared by other units, signs of leaks in the ceiling, kitchen countertops buckling, lack of insulation and plumbing issues.

Many of the units had dogs and cats and were "rank" with the smell of ammonia from the urine, Hutcheson wrote. One unit was so filthy with feces and urine grime that he said he could hardly breathe during the inspection.

According to the report, the greatest danger was the electric portion of the units. Hutcheson's opinion was that the electric repairs would exceed 50% of the electric system, which means the system would have to be 100% compliant with current building codes.

The apartments needed heating units with proper vents and returns, not space heaters, and the apartments did not have firewalls. Exterior repairs would be a must, Hutcheson said, as well as repairing plumbing issues and installing shingles for most of the units.

Tyler McCartney with the fire marshall's office inspected the property April 2 and returned 30 days later in May. The first inspection indicated repairs should be completed involving electrical work, heating appliances, and miscellaneous, such as replacing all broken windows and repairing op

The May report noted that a few electrical items had been addressed but the property was not up to code. McCartney reminded the owner a permit had to be pulled for electrical work and a master electrician was required to complete the work. He gave the owner 30 days to complete the work.

The June inspection by Justin Cox indicated there had not been a change from the May report. All of the reports showed the property did not pass inspection.

The owner, Ignacio Mata, last week said a majority of the repairs have been completed, including all electrical work. His next project is to pull a permit to repair the roof, Mata said.

He questioned how the apartments did not pass the latest inspection, saying no one asked to go into the apartments to see what work had been done.

"I try to be nice to everybody and work with everybody," Mata said.

According to Belinda Beasley, deputy city clerk, Mata has pulled two electrical permits, one for 408 W. Pridemore and one for 416 W. Pridemore. Beasley said he is required to pull a permit for each individual apartment and the work has to be inspected and approved. The city has not received any requests for electrical work to be inspected, Beasley said.

Hutchens said the state of Arkansas does not have any laws protecting renters.

"Until the state passes laws to protect tenants' rights, this is what is going to have to happen," Hutchens said. "Ultimately, our goal is for him to fix up the property and everyone goes on their way."

