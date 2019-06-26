FARMINGTON -- Prairie Grove and Farmington police are investigating reports of vehicles stolen from residents' driveways last week.

Farmington has recovered all three vehicles and arrested a 16-year-old boy from Fayetteville in connection with one of the stolen vehicles, said Detective Justin Collins. The boy was in custody when the other vehicles were stolen two days later.

The juvenile has a criminal history and has been arrested in connection with theft in the past, Collins said.

Collins said the vehicles were stolen from houses on Albert Street and nearby streets. The vehicles were unlocked and the keys left inside, Collins said.

He reminded residents to lock their vehicles every night and not to leave any valuables in their vehicles.

"These are targets of opportunity," Collins said. "They are preventable crimes."

The first stolen vehicle was a truck and it was recovered the juvenile's residence.

Collins said he believes the two vehicles stolen later in the week are related incidents because the houses are located in the same area and the vehicles were "ditched" near each other.

Farmington has increased its patrols in that part of town, Collins said.

In Prairie Grove, a 2011 Cadillac Escalade was taken from a driveway on Cavalry Lane in Sundowner Estates, according to Capt. Jeff O'Brien. O'Brien said the homeowner left the garage door open and the suspect was able to enter the garage. A key for the Escalade was left in a vehicle in the garage and the suspect apparently found the key and stole the Escalade .

O'Brien said he suspects the vehicle stolen in Prairie Grove is related to the incidents in Farmington.

