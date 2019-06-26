PRAIRIE GROVE

Keith McDowell, 38, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

John Crites, 35, of Rogers, was arrested June 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Justin Crites, 34, of Rogers, was arrested June 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kody Smith, 27, of Fayetteville, was cited June 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Arnold Perkins, 23, of Springdale, was arrested June 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

A 17-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy, both of Prairie Grove,were cited June 16 in connection with curfew violation.

A 17-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited June 13 in connection with terroristic threatening.

Dixon Shepherd, 21, of St. George, Utah, was cited June 14 in connection with violation of home solicitation.

Kary Reed, 39, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 15 in connection with domestic battery, third.

Landon Carney of Prairie Grove was cited June 14 in connection with three counts of theft of property.

Charity McCormick, 28, of Springdale, was arrested June 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Troy Johnson, 47, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Debra Thompson, 49, of Lincoln, was cited June 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Leslie Kell, 27, of Centerton, was cited June 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Louis Sturgeon, 48, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 18 in connection with domestic battery third, terroristic threatening.

Ericka Chitcutt, 32, of Fayetteville, was cited June 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

