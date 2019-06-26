LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove Mayor Sonny Hudson, left, and members of the Lyle family, Gina Bailey and Pat Lyle, present the 2019 Buddy Lyle Citizenship Award to Rick and Kara Ault of Prairie Grove.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Mayor Sonny Hudson describes Rick and Kara Ault of Prairie Grove as a "local power couple."

The Aults, who have lived in Prairie Grove for about 14 years, are the recipients of the 2019 Buddy Lyle Citizenship Award, given annually to recognize someone who has volunteered time and service to make the community a better place.

The plaque states: “The Buddy Lyle CitizenShip Award presented to Rick and Kara Ault for their untiring devotion to their community, extraordinary altruism, and remarkable public service to the City of Prairie Grove and its citizens.”

Reading from a prepared document about the couple, Hudson said Rick and Kara Ault have "established themselves as a couple who are not afraid to give of themselves, to share their talents, their energy and their passion for others."

He noted that like many others who have moved to Prairie Grove, they have adopted this town as their own.

"Adopted may be an understatement as they have taken the next step and embraced Prairie Grove as their home," Hudson said, adding, "They support the community and take it a step forward and promote Prairie Grove."

The council created the award in memory of Buddy Lyle, who passed away in June 2014. Lyle was active in the community as a member of the City Council and Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce. He delivered Meals on Wheels and was active in his church, First Presbyterian Church.

For those who did not know Lyle, he was the definition of a volunteer and great citizen, offering his help anywhere it was needed, Hudson said.

Gina Bailey, Buddy Lyle's daughter, served on the award committee last month as a city council member. Bailey, who has since resigned from the council, said there was no question when the Aults' name was brought up for consideration for the award.

"You can tell they care deeply about the community and that's exactly what Dad did," Bailey said.

Pat Lyle, Buddy Lyle's widow, said the committee could not have selected "better people" for this year's award.

"Buddy would have loved them," Pat Lyle said. "He would have approved."

This is the second honor the couple has received since moving to Prairie Grove. The Chamber of Commerce named the Aults the 2017 Citizens of the Year at its annual banquet in February 2018. Larry Oelrich with the chamber presented the award at that time and he described the Aults as a "dynamic duo."

Hudson listed numerous ways Rick and Kara Ault give back to the community.

They purchased the historic former police department and district court building to develop a new venue called the Prairie Grove Town Center. They've slowly brought the building back to life and are making it a place that is beneficial to the community, Hudson said.

It is used for clogging classes, exercise classes, events, parties and reunions and has also been made available without charge to non-profits and other groups that are raising proceeds for many different causes.

They started a Little Food Pantry at the town center that is open for people to drop off donations and provide help for those who need it.

"If there is a person in need, whether it be a single mom in need of assistance, a person with health issues or a family rebuilding after tragedy, the Aults have been there for them," Hudson said in presenting the award.

Rick Ault, director of global security with Walmart, is a former board member of the New Beginning Children's Home, is chairman of the Main Street Arkansas steering committee and a founding member of Prairie Grove Historical Society.

Kara Ault is publisher of Fayetteville Macaroni Kid, an on-line newsletter that highlights family activities throughout Northwest Arkansas. Through the program, Kara has supported community events and fundraisers to help many charities. The Macaroni Kid Facebook page has 9,000 followers and the newsletter has 6,400 subscribers.

Hudson noted that Kara Ault also volunteers at school, church and wherever needed, helps to provide meals for the Ronald McDonald House and volunteers at Samaritan's Cupboard. She is an administrator for the Facebook page, Awesome Community of Prairie Grove, which supports the community and has 5,700 followers.

The couple is active in their church, Prairie Grove United Methodist Church, and has two daughters, Aubrey, 13, and Kinley, 8.

General News on 06/26/2019