FARMINGTON

Football Camp

Cardinal kids football camp for grades 2-7 will be July 10-11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the New Farmington football field house and indoor facility. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. Cost is $50 per camper with reduced rates for more than one sibling. Make checks payable to Farmington Football Program. Forms and payment can be brought into the coaches' office or turned in the first day of camp.

Campers should dress in shorts, T-shirt and wear football cleats (if available).

The Junior Cardinals Football Camp is an individual camp designed to teach basic fundamentals and skills to upcoming Cardinal football players. Every camper will be placed in a position group based on their age (2nd-3rd grade), (4th-5th grade), (6th-7th grade).

During the camp participants will learn a football stance and drills, and compete in both individual and team competitions.

The camp will be led by the Cardinal football staff and Cardinal football players.

Scholarship opportunities are available for families encountering financial hardships. For more information contact Farmington head junior high coach Cody Napier at cnapier@farmcards.org or head varsity football coach Mike Adams at madams@farmcards.org.

Signup sheet and waiver can be found on the flyer: https://drive.google.com/file/d/126l1MO39_NUUF57TanUC9LcvImjilXDn/view

Basketball Academy

Farmington hosts its Basketball Academy for boys and girls entering grades 1-9 for school year 2019-2020 July 15-17. The academy features: quality individual instruction, drill and skill booklet, defensive drills and concepts, offensive skill development, ball handling, competitions, giveaways, participation certificate, division awards, camp T-shirt and team games. Go to farmcards.org for more information.

Elite Performance

Farmington is hosting an Elite Performance Speed & Strength camp July 8-9, 18-19, 22, 24-25, 29. Go to farmcards.org for more information.

Sports on 06/26/2019