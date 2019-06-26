MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER The Farmington High School dance team sings the school fight song during pregame ceremonies Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 during the football game against Harrison. The contest marked the final game at Allen Holland Field with a new stadium under construction to host Farmington football games beginning this fall.

This group represents Farmington alumni who participated in some way on Allen Holland Field during the 1980s. Alumni were recognized during half-time Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 during the football game against Harrison.

Farmington seniors come out to represent their squad as team captains for the final football game and last of their high school careers at Allen Holland Field Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. The field was retired with a new stadium under construction to host Farmington football games beginning this fall.

Sports on 06/26/2019