FARMINGTON -- A Farmington police officer placed on administrative leave in December pending an internal investigation returned to his position with the department last week, according to Capt. Mike Wilbanks.

Taron Mahone was arrested Dec. 9, 2018, in connection with assault on a family member in the third degree, a misdemeanor. The arrest occurred following a domestic disturbance with his then wife, Rebecca Mahone. Rebecca Mahone also was arrested in connection with misdemeanor criminal mischief.

nolle prosequi (prossed) n. Latin for “we shall no longer prosecute,” which is a declaration made to the judge by a prosecutor in a criminal case (or by a plaintiff in a civil lawsuit) either before or during trial, meaning the case against the defendant is being dropped. legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com

Farmington police placed Mahone on administrative leave following the arrest.

A Feb. 25 letter from the Prosecuting Attorney's office to police Chief Brian Hubbard states that the prosecuting attorney's office concluded there was insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mahone was guilty of domestic abuse in the third degree.

In the letter, Charles Duell, deputy prosecuting attorney, said the decision was reached after a review of police reports, speaking with the alleged victim, reviewing footage from a mobile video recorder and other evidence.

As a result of the investigation, Duell wrote that he was nolle prossing the charge against Mahone and also, "out of fairness to all parties," was nolle prossing the charge against Rebecca Mahone.

Wilbanks said he conducted the internal investigation on the arrest and had already determined Mahone was not at fault in the situation and had cleared him of any wrongdoing. Wilbanks said he had not finalized his report.

"For all intents and purposes, it is done and it is cleared," Wilbanks said.

Mahone returned to work Feb. 27.

According a preliminary report on the arrest, a Washington County Sheriff 's deputy was dispatched to Mahone's address on Elkhorn Springs Road on Dec. 8, 2018, about a disturbance that was believed to becoming physical.

The report stated that Mahone called the sheriff's office because he and his wife had been arguing and she was cutting up some of his property with scissors. Mahone said his wife was the aggressor.

His wife claimed that she was fearful of harm.

The report said Mahone was arrested in connection with third degree assault on a family or household member based on the statements at the scene and the phone call with dispatch.

