LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER This is one of six houses under construction in Windgate Subdivision off Rheas Mill Road in Farmington. The city issued 80 permits in 2018 for new single-family houses. Windgate has 25 lots.

FARMINGTON -- The city of Farmington issued 80 permits for new single-family homes in 2018, the most given out in one year since 2014, records show.

Housing starts will continue in 2019 and future years as developers of new subdivisions in Farmington pull building permits to construct new homes.

Farmington Planning Commission last week approved the preliminary plat for another new neighborhood that will be located off Double Springs Road.

Commissioners on Feb. 25 unanimously voted to approve the preliminary plat for Phase 1 of Red Canyon Subdivision, located north of the intersection of Double Springs and Goose Creek roads. Phase 1 calls for 50 homes on 18 acres.

In all, Red Canyon, owned by Kevin Riggins with Red Canyon Development LLC, has 126 acres. The City Council rezoned this land in January 2018, from agricultural to residential, R-1. At the time, Riggins said he was proposing to put in about 300 homes ranging in size from 1,600 to 3,000 square feet.

About 25 residents showed up at a public hearing to express concerns and ask questions about the Red Canyon preliminary plat. The subdivision will be located south of Silverthorn II. Many of the people live in that subdivision or are adjacent property owners.

Jared Inman with Jorgensen and Associates in Fayetteville said Phase 1 would have two entrances from Double Springs Road. The full buildout of the project calls for another entrance off Double Springs and a fourth entrance from McLeod Drive in the Silverthorn II subdivision, Inman said.

Phase 1 plans show curb and gutter and sidewalk on the western side of Double Springs Road, as well as widening that side of the road.

Inman said the developer did not plan to install green space in Phase 1 but would make a payment in lieu of conveying land for a public park. This fee would be $600 per single-family unit or $30,000.

Homes in Phase 1 would have an average of 1,800 square feet on one-fourth acre lots. Inman said he thought homes in future phases would be about the same size but pointed out those decisions have not been made and would probably depend on how sales go for Phase 1.

Residents who addressed the commission about Red Canyon were concerned about traffic, drainage or flooding downstream from the development, effect on their property values and protection of the creek, trees and wildlife in the area.

Michael Craig said he was concerned that McLeod Drive would be a thoroughfare into Red Canyon subdivision in the future, increasing traffic in Silverthorn II. He noted that Silverthorn only has one way in and out.

Another contention, Craig said, was that homes in Silverthorn had an average of 2,800 square feet, and houses in Red Canyon would be smaller. He was concerned how that would affect the value of homes in Silverthorn.

Commissioner Bobby Wilson agreed with Craig's concerns about traffic and safety on McLeod Drive.

"It is a straight road and they drive like a bat out of Hades," Wilson said.

Inman responded that options are available to slow down traffic, such as speed bumps, and the city or developer could address those issues when the time comes.

Responding to concerns about drainage and flooding, city engineer Chris Brackett with Olsson Associates said post-development drainage from the subdivision cannot exceed pre-development drainage. Brackett said if flooding is occurring in some areas now that would continue to be the case after the subdivision is completed.

The preliminary plat shows the development will have two detention ponds.

Planning Commissioner Judy Horne asked Inman to convey to the developer some of the concerns brought up by the residents, in particular the one about using Silverthorn as an entrance into Red Canyon for future development and the comments about protecting the environment.

With the approval of Phase 1 of Red Canyon, Farmington has five subdivisions coming online that will provide about 400 lots for single-family homes. Some -- such as Saddlebrook on Clyde Carnes Road, Windgate on Rheas Mill Road and Phase 1 of Farmington Heights off West Sellers Road -- already are under construction.

Saddlebrook has 129 lots in all. About three-fourths of the subdivision has houses on the lots, with many houses finished and sold. According to permit records, many of the houses in Saddlebrook are around 1,800 to 2,000 square feet.

Windgate has 25 lots, with six houses under construction. Houses in Windgate are much larger. The ones under construction range from 2,416 square feet to 3,219 square feet.

Farmington Heights, Phase 1, has 125 lots on about 39 acres. The infrastructure is finished for Phase 1, and it is ready for construction to begin.

The Planning Commission also has approved the preliminary plat for Farmington Heights, Phase 2. It is located on 30 acres at South 54th Street and Woolsey Farm Road, will have 86 lots and a public park. Work has not begun on the infrastructure for Phase 2.

Farmington issued 65 permits for new homes in 2014, 48 permits in 2015, 30 permits in 2016 and 69 permits in 2017.

For 2018, the city issued 80 permits for new houses that ranged in size from 1,566 square feet for a house on Double Springs Road to a high of 6,257 square feet for a house on Goose Creek Road.

