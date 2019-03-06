MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Drew Sturgeon receives congratulations from his teammates after belting a leadoff solo home run to ignite a 6-run first inning in the Cardinals' 12-7 victory over Alma on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

FARMINGTON -- Leadoff hitter Drew Sturgeon belted a solo shot and Farmington (1-0) never looked back in beating Alma (0-1) during a 12-7 win in their season-opener Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Farmington racked up 6 runs in the bottom of the first inning after starter Trenton Austin (1-0) gave up an RBI single to Alma starter Drew Montgomery (0-1) batting cleanup in the Airdale lineup. Austin struck out the first man he faced in three pitches, then yielded an infield single followed by a throwing error and a walk. Montgomery's hit was mishandled, allowing a run to score. Austin avoided any further damage by inducing a ground-out to second and a pop-up to third.

When the Cardinals came up, Sturgeon fouled off a 1-1 pitch to fall behind in the count before smashing a home run to even the score at 1-1.

Things didn't stay that way for long.

Ellison Stephens reached on an error and went to second. Eric Hill drove a stand-up double into deep left center field plating Stephens. Senior shortstop Eric Hill moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Colton Kilgore's double. Up next came freshman catcher Trey Hill, who became the third consecutive Cardinal to blast a double for a 4-1 Farmington lead.

Montgomery recorded a strike-out, but with one away Farmington kept up the heat. Mitchell Cantrell reached on Alma's second error of the inning taking an extra base to settle in at second. Montgomery came up with his second strike-out before surrendering a 2-RBI single to Farmington designated hitter Tate Sutton.

With Sturgeon coming around at the top of the order, Montgomery threw four straight balls, but with runners at first and second finally managed to get out of the inning when he got Stephens to ground out to third.

Watching the play unfold, Alma coach Kevin Edwards implored his infielder to record a force out.

"Step on the bag, hallelujah!" Edwards said.

Alma trimmed Farmington's lead to 6-2 in the top of the second, but Montgomery gave up three quick runs, the last on a wild pitch, as the Cardinals went back to work with their bats and they weren't done yet.

Brandon Hodge showed bunt then sent a well-placed hit into the deep right corner. The ball was misjudged and a run scored.

Sutton drove in the 11th Cardinal run with a sacrifice fly.

Farmington added 5 runs on 5 hits in the second to take an 11-2 lead into the third inning.

Alma added a third run in the top of the third, but couldn't make up any ground because Farmington's Eric Hill tripled in the third and scored on Trey Hill's RBI single into deep left center.

The Cardinals were up 12-3 and brought in a reliever to start the fourth. In the top of the fifth Alma scored a pair of runs on one hit, closing to within 12-5. The Airdales eventually tacked on two more runs, but not enough to overtake Farmington, which won 12-7.

Farmington coach Jay Harper praised the play of Eric Hill at shortstop making an impact both in the field and with his bat.

"Eric Hill went 3-for-4 in the opening game of the year, batting .750 with 3 RBIs and had 5 put-outs from shortstop."

Montgomery took the loss for Alma, allowing 10 runs on 9 hits issuing one walk and striking out two.

Farmington lost 7-5 to Monticello on Friday while competing in the Nashville tournament.

After traveling to Russellville Tuesday, Farmington hosts Ozark Thursday, visits Springdale Friday, and has a double-header Saturday against Dover and Pottsville at Pottsville.

Sports on 03/06/2019