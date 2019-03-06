LINCOLN -- Lincoln was halfway to earning a State 3A semifinal berth leading Trumann 23-19 but those dreams unraveled as their opponent stormed back in the second half.

Trumann (25-7) defeated the Lady Wolves, 53-44, Friday in a State 3A girls basketball quarterfinal game. Trumann outscored Lincoln 8-0 over the first six minutes of the third quarter behind a 25 point, 8 rebound performance by senior guard Mallory Hartley.

Trumann capitalized on a rough third quarter for Lincoln (25-9), in which the Lady Wolves suffered 8 turnovers and missed their first nine shots in the period. The Lady Wolves had chances to build on their lead, but turned the ball over on their first three possessions.

Guard Tania Ortiz came away with a steal, but a layup wouldn't go down for Lincoln at the other end. Sophomore Robin Kirk, who finished with 11 rebounds, pulled down her second defensive rebound during the span, but Lincoln never got off a shot because of another turnover on offense. Jessica Goldman also had two defensive rebounds while both teams struggled to find the basket, the second of which led to another opportunity but again Lincoln couldn't score.

Trumann finally broke the ice in the second half when junior guard Mycha Wilson drove the lane, throwing up a wild shot and drawing a foul after the Lady Wildcats reset their half-court set with an offensive rebound. Wilson's foul shots reduced Lincoln's lead to 23-21.

The Lady Wolves misfired on a 3-point attempt, the committed a foul defending the fast-break. Trumann's Caroline Morgan missed both free throws.

When Lincoln desperately needed a basket they got turnovers instead of shots. A steal and layup by Wilson tied the game. Trumann sneaked ahead 27-25 when Hartley scored off a behind-the-back pass by Haley Matthis in the key. Hartley then took a rebound coast-to-coast but couldn't convert a 3-point play.

Goldman stopped the bleeding for Lincoln by driving to the basket and drawing a foul off an in-bounds play underneath the basket. She made both free throws. Mathis sank a pair for Trumann before Averi Massey drained a three from the left wing keeping Lincoln within 29-28. The Lady Wolves came away empty on an opportunity to take the lead although they drew a foul on an in-bounds play. Lincoln suffered one more turnover and Hartley returned the earlier favor with an assist to Mathis for an inside basket.

The Lady Wolves double-teamed the ball with Ortiz helping Massey, who took a steal in for a layup.

Despite the sum of all their third quarter woes, Lincoln was still in the game, trailing 31-30 when the quarter ended.

The Lady Wolves fell behind by six early in the fourth quarter and were forced to foul several times to stop the clock. At one point Lincoln closed to within 46-42, but couldn't get any closer. Down 48-42, the Lady Wolves got off a 3-point attempt which was off and the rebound went out-of-bounds last touched by Trumann. Lincoln played the ball in underneath its own basket, but couldn't find the hoop.

Trumann made 5-of-6 free throws to put the game away.

Goldman scored the Lady Wolves' last points of the season when she caught a lob on the low right block and laid the ball in.

Goldman closed out her career with 22 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block. She made 3-of-6 shots from 3-point range, 2-of-8 attempts inside the arc and 9-of-10 free throws.

Classmate Massey added 10 points for Lincoln which led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter.

TRUMANN 53, LINCOLN 44

Trumann^10^9^12^22^--^53

Lincoln^12^10^7^14^--^44

