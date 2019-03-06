MAGNOLIA -- Top-ranked Batesville (28-3) jumped ahead 26-14 in the first quarter and beat Farmington 72-59 to end the Lady Cardinal girls basketball's state tournament run in the 4A quarterfinals on Thursday.

Batesville had the advantage of scouting Farmington the day before when the Lady Cardinals played Nashville.

Farmington trailed by nine points at the half and 50-43 at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Cardinals were given opportunities early in the fourth. Batesville had a 3-pointer negated by a charging call. Left-handed sophomore Tori Kersey, who led Farmington with 18 points, scored twice in the lane, the second basket coming after a Lady Pioneer traveling violation. With just over six minutes to go Farmington was within 50-47.

"She's got to use length and what you're seeing is the growth and maturation of a sophomore, who's really kind of transitioned her game," Brad Johnson said. "There's always an adjustment period when kids come out of junior high to senior high and Tori now is on the back half of the sophomore year and you're seeing she's playing with a lot of confidence offensively. She knows she can get in there and mix it up with the bigger kids. She's playing to her strength and the other side of this, I think Tori's probably playing her best basketball on the defensive end as well. Not only is she scoring, but she is defending and rebounding and that gives us a lot of punch coming in off the bench. She's a kid that's a very talented kid."

At the 5:56 mark Farmington blocked a Batesville 3-point attempt at the top-of-the-key. The rebound was tied up and alternate-possession awarded to Batesville. Eleven seconds elapsed with a foul on Farmington before Batesville suffered another turnover on a walk.

Batesville coach Stan Fowler called time-out and the Lady Pioneers regrouped, scoring a pair of inside buckets to extend the margin to 54-47. Kersey again answered for Farmington, but the Lady Cardinals couldn't make 3-pointers and gave up two put-backs by 5-7 Batesville star Taylor Griffin along with a pair of Lady Pioneer foul shots to find themselves down by double digits, 60-49.

Farmington's last hurrah came on Alexis Roach's free-throw line jumper which kept the difference at 10 points, 62-52.

Batesville iced the game to advance to the State 4A semifinal Saturday by making 9-0f-12 free throws in the last 2:13.

Playing in her last game as a Lady Cardinal, 3-year starter senior Madisyn Pense scored a dozen of her 15 points in the first quarter. She made a trio of treys. Her first 3-pointer gave Farmington its only lead of the game, at 3-2; and her steal and layup evened the score at 10-10 with 4:23 left in the first quarter. Batesville then went on an 11-1 run and Farmington played from behind the rest of the way facing a 39-30 deficit at the half.

Roach, the other senior starter, who transferred to Farmington as a junior from Siloam Springs, finished with 4 points all in the fourth quarter.

Batesville, the 4A's No. 1 ranked team, was as good as advertised. The Lady Pioneers made 22-0f-34 field goals and 26-of-31 free throws featuring balanced scoring. Griffin scored 20; Isabella Higginbottom, 19; Reese Gardner, 16; and Alley Edwards, 11.

Batesville's defense contained Vanzant coming off a 31-point game against Nashville the day before. The Farmington junior didn't score for the first 2.5 quarters. She finished with 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the third.

For the third straight season, Farmington utilizing the dual scoring threats of Pense and Vanzant has reached the state quarterfinals, achieving the feat twice in Class 5A including a trip to the state semifinals in 2017. The Lady Cardinals conclude the season with a 26-8 record. They won the District 4A-1 tournament at Harrison.

BATESVILLE 72, FARMINGTON 59

Farmington^14^16^13^16^--^59

Batesville^26^13^11^22^--^72

Farmington (26-8): Tori Kersey 8 2-3 18, Madisyn Pense 4 4-6 15, Makenna Vanzant 4 1-2 11, Joelle Tidwell 3 0-0 6, Alexis Roach 1 2-2 4, Trinity Johnson 1 0-0 3, Audrey Culpepper 0 2-2 2. Totals 21 11-15 59.

Batesville (28-3): Taylor Griffin 20, Isabella Higginbottom 19, Reese Gardner 16, Alley Edwards 11, Erin Haigwood 6, Kaylee Clark, 6. Totals 22-34 26-31 72.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 5 (Pense 3, Vanzant 2, Johnson), Batesville 2 (Higginbottom 2).

