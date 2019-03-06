MAGNOLIA -- Junior guard Makenna Vanzant exploded for 31 points as Farmington rocked Nashville, 71-48, opening the 4A State girls basketball tournament at Magnolia with a big win Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Vanzant played the floor general much of the season setting up her teammates, which tended to open things up for her against Nashville.

She came out looking to shoot, drilling a trio of her six 3-pointers in the first quarter as Farmington (26-7) opened up a 14-2 lead in the first 5:23.

"She's a surgeon right now," Brad Johnson said recalling a conversation he had with Vanzant after a first-round victory at Regionals.

"One of the things that she is doing, her transition game is at a whole another level right now. She's always been good at it. I think at this point in her career she's become great at it. She's got this innate ability to kind of get the ball in the right spot. She's able to move defenders with her eyes, and then put the pass back where kids, not only where they can catch, but where they can catch it and score with it. She's playing at a very high, high level right now."

Nashville (15-11) lived up to its nickname and the Scrappers hacked and clawed their way into the contest. Raley Potter's trey from the right wing started a 14-2 Scrapper run that tied the game at 16-all on Taylor Honesty's free throws early in the second period.

The Lady Cardinals then got their offense in high gear scoring 20 of the next 25 points.

Vanzant's wingman, senior sharpshooter Madisyn Pense, who has led the team into the elite 8 now each of the last three seasons, took very few shots and didn't score in the game. Yet she remained active and drew enough attention from Nashville's defensive game plan to open up spots for Vanzant.

When Nashville had a chance to take the lead, Pense jumped out on the ball-handler causing a traveling violation. On the ensuing possession Vanzant drove hard to the goal, getting a shot up and in while drawing a foul for the 'and one.' She put on a show, attacking the basket with an outlet and converting a pair of foul shots.

With 3:26 remaining in the half, Chloe Graham's made three kept Nashville within 21-19, but Vanzant answered with her own trey, kickstarting 15 unanswered points by the Lady Cardinals. Alexis Roach and Audrey Culpepper each contributed 5 points in the run. Culpepper banked in an offensive rebound to beat the buzzer giving Farmington a 36-19 halftime lead.

Farmington outscored Nashville 22-12 in the third quarter to put the game away. Vanzant made at least one 3-pointer in all four quarters and went 5-of-5 at the free throw line. Her trifecta midway through the third allowed Farmington to double Nashville's point total at 50-25.

Pense spotted sophomore Tori Kersey as the trailer on a fast-break and delivered her the ball with an open path to the basket. That became the first of 8 points from Kersey in the quarter. She had 12 in the second half.

Farmington led 58-31 at the end of the third quarter and enjoyed the luxury of playing reserves down the stretch while resting starters for a much-anticipated matchup with the 4A's No. 1 ranked team, Batesville (27-3) on Thursday.

FARMINGTON 71, NASHSVILLE 48

Nashville^13^5^12^18^--^48

Farmington^9^19^13^13^--^71

Nashville (15-11): Taylor Honesty, Macy Morris, Sidney Townsend, Chloe Graham, Raley Potter, Adalyn Dunn, Ellen Spigner. Totals 17 7-9 48.

Farmington (26-7): Makenna Vanzant 10 5-5 31, Tori Kersey 6 0-0 12, Alexis Roach 4 1-1 9, Audrey Culpepper 3 0-0 8, Joelle Tidwell 2 0-0 4, Eliza Ball 2 0-0 4, Trinity Johnson 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 6-6 71.

3-Point Goals -- Nashville 7 (Graham 2, Dunn 2, Potter 2, Spigner), Farmington 9 (Vanzant 6, Culpepper 2, Johnson).

