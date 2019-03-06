MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior Megan Thompson, shown moving the ball against Huntsville, scored two goals in the Lady Tigers' 4-0 win on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove began the 2019 girls soccer season with a 4-0 whitewashing of Huntsville on a cold, blustery day Monday, Feb. 25, at Tiger Stadium.

Foreign exchange student Emma Maraver scored the first goal of the season, senior Megan Thompson had two goals, junior Jacquelynn Jenkins added a goal, and sophomore Teagan Higgins contributed an assist.

Prairie Grove girls soccer coach Stephanie Mitchell said this year's squad has an opportunity to be a lot stronger offensively and has quality personnel throughout the lineup. The Lady Tigers dominated the game which was mostly played on the Lady Eagles' side of the field.

"Really all the parts we have. We have strong offense, strong defense, strong keeper in the back, so my girls are just ready to get on the field. They were super pumped for the opportunity to have so many shots on goal, and the opportunity to keep the ball predominantly on Huntsville's side throughout the game," Mitchell said.

The Lady Tigers opened up a 3-0 halftime lead. The fourth goal came at the 34:38 mark of the second half. Although they didn't score again, Prairie Grove relentlessly sought opportunities.

A minute and 10 seconds after their fourth goal, Maraver got another shot on goal that was blocked by Huntsville's goalie. In the next 4:11 the Lady Tigers got four more shots on goal missing wide to either side. Sarah Myane just missed the left corner on a kick and with 29:19 remaining a boot was held up by the wind.

The Eagle goalkeeper had several close calls, twice dropping kicks within the box, but no Lady Tiger followed or was close enough to snare the rebound.

On Tuesday, Feb. 26, Prairie Grove defeated Alma 3-0 to improve to 2-0 on the young soccer season. Prairie Grove led 2-0 at the half and tacked on one more goal in the second. Jenkins led the team with a goal and an assist while Maraver and sophomore Adamaris Lopez each scored a goal.

"My wings, they have got great crosses, Jackie Jenkins, she's a junior. She is super quick. I have a lot of speed up top. My center mid (fielder), Addie Lopez, is just a strong ball-skill player. She can read the field really well. She can move the ball around," Mitchell said. "Wings, Teagan Higgins, Yuritzy Torres, Sarah Myane, they've been doing good. They're in good shape."

Junior Gracie Pierce takes over as starting goalkeeper for three-time All-State goalkeeper Jaylia Halbert, who wanted to play on the field and has moved to defense.

"They're kind of switching it up a little bit. I think she (Halbert) likes that opportunity. She's never been able to get on the field and Gracie did really good in goal," Mitchell said. "Both of them are super-pumped about the game and just being able to try out different positions than they are used to in the past, but they have been working hard. They are practicing there, too."

Mitchell expects the whole offense to generate an impact. Thompson was out her freshman year with a broken back and intends to make the most of her senior season. Although Thompson also competes in track-and-field during the spring, she doesn't take it easy on the soccer field.

"She's really kicked it into high gear this season. Her shots are getting stronger and she's got that fire. She wants, goal, goal, goal, every single time," Mitchell said, noting, "She can run all day."

The Lady Tigers have a busy week playing road games Monday at Lincoln, Tuesday at Green Forest, Thursday at Eureka Springs and Friday at Harrison.

