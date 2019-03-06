Presley Ensign, and Addison Hale, both second-graders at Folsom Elementary School, make shaving cream art with their teacher Lisa Ensign. Shaving cream art was one of 16 stations set up for the school's Family STEAM Night.

FARMINGTON -- Folsom Elementary students and their parents participated in a new event this year called the Family STEAM Night, a chance for hands-on activities dealing with science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Shannon Cantrell, Folsom principal, said the school started a new program this year, a STEAM Lab, and all students, kindergarten through third grade, go to the STEAM lab or the computer lab every week for 50 minutes.

As a K-3 school, the school wants to continue to focus on reading in its classes, Cantrell said.

"It's hard to have time in the classrooms to give opportunities for labs," Cantrell said. "This gives all students a lab on a weekly basis. They go to the STEAM Lab one week and the computer lab the next week."

The STEAM Lab gives students more opportunities for hands-on activities, she said, adding, "The kids love it."

STEAM Teacher Jennifer Hopper said the school hosted a Family Night with parents to bring awareness to the program.

STEAM Family Night had 16 stations and students could rotate to the stations to participate in different activities. Folsom teachers led some of the stations and other volunteers came from the University of Arkansas, Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative, Amazeum, Fab Lab, Project Lead the Way and NWA 3D Printing.

Stations included 3D printing, a Fulcrum lift, pudding slime, shaving cream art, a cup challenge and the UA constellation lab.

PG Telco sponsored the event. Other local businesses, Sonic, Dairy Queen, Magnolia House, Jim's Razorback and Walmart donated gift cards.

Hopper said the STEAM Lab is hands-on activities only and uses lessons that fit within the state's science framework. She also pulls from the other disciplines in the STEAM acronym. Her lessons coordinate with the library and classroom teachers.

"I do the lab part for what the teachers are working on," Hopper said.

General News on 03/06/2019