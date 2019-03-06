LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER These EAST students at Lincoln Middle School have worked on projects with Historic Cane Hill: Robby Kearney, left, Ty Burks, Kaleb Roy, Tyler Shreve, Paxton Price, Harrison Coker, William Wallace, Kassidy Cuzick, Addie Pershall

LINCOLN -- Lincoln Middle School's EAST class has worked with Historic Cane Hill on many projects, and one of the projects is a finalist for a competition at the 2019 EAST Conference in Hot Springs.

The students have created 3D computer drawings of some of Cane Hill's historic buildings and then used a 3D printer to bring the drawings to life.

Students entered seven of their projects this year into the EAST competition and their entry for 3D Printed Up category was chosen as a finalist with two other schools. The team will present its project to judges for a final determination during the conference held March 12-14.

Ivan Huffmaster, EAST facilitator, said he believes this is the first time the middle school has been named a finalist and he suspects it may be a first time any Lincoln team has been a finalist.

Huffmaster sent his students to Historic Cane Hill's website and told them to find structures they could use for 3D models.

"I wanted to expose them to the software," Huffmaster said. "I also wanted them to create something concrete, not something out of their heads."

Students worked on the historic Cane Hill Bank, Bell Tower and Cane Hill College. They also created and printed in 3D a James Shot used during the Civil War Battle of Cane Hill.

Students working on the historic bank only had one old photo to use to create the structure. The bank opened in 1907 and closed in 1927. Part of the original building is still there.

On site in Cane Hill, the EAST teams took measurements of the bank and Cane Hill College for their project. They measured the Bell Tower as best as they could, also using estimates and photos in some cases to determine dimensions.

Returning to class, students created detailed 3D drawings of the structures using a program called Sketchup Pro. The drawings' models were then printed in 3D form.

Paxton Price, a seventh-grader, said the models will be a way for future generations to learn more about the historical buildings and what they looked like.

"If the buildings are not there, they will be able to see it in 3D," Price said.

Another benefit, Price said, is that people who have vision problems will be able to hold and feel the 3D models to learn more about history in Cane Hill.

Ty Burks said he enjoyed learning to use the software to create the Bell Tower. It was a challenge, Burks said, because the tower goes upward at a slant.

Huffmaster noted kids like to touch artifacts. By using 3D structures, students will be able to hold the models and if one happens to break, others can easily be printed in 3D form.

Laci Shuffield, parks and recreation director with Historic Cane Hill, has worked with the students on Cane Hill projects.

"It's been interesting to watch them learn the technology and learn about the history of Cane Hill," Shuffield said.

Shuffield said the 3D project will help promote Historic Cane Hill in several ways. For one, she said staff will be able to take the models to schools to teach about the history of Cane Hill and the Cane Hill area.

Another idea, possibly, is to have the 3D models available for purchase at Historic Cane Hill Museum.

Huffmaster's EAST students have worked with Historic Cane Hill for the past four years on several projects. One of the first projects was to coordinate with PG Telco and Cane Hill to create QR codes so visitors could use their smartphones to scan the codes to learn more about different historic sites in the community.

Digital technology and historic preservation go well together, Huffmaster said, noting the EAST projects are digitally preserving parts of Cane Hill, he said.

In addition, Shuffield noted, the project also is providing a generational connect with technology and the older generation living in Cane Hill.

Next up for the EAST class is to set up a station at Historic Cane Hill Museum on Saturdays so visitors can learn about the project and see how the 3D printer works. The class also has a 3D scanner that is used to provide more details to the models and students are learning how to use this new technology.

Huffmaster said the students plan to do this for several Saturdays after spring break.

