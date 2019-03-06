A double celebration was enjoyed in the home of Johnny and Anna Cheatham, Tuesday night, when family members all gathered for the event with birthday couple, Keith Lipford and his daughter Allee, their birthdays being only two days apart. These are just two of the 14 birthdays in our family during the first four months of the year (plus two anniversaries). The dinner was ended with cutting of the two cakes, each his or her favorite, and one had five, black and white striped candles, since there were no black balloons available, one candle for each 10 years. It was such a fun time for all.

Another celebration was held Sunday afternoon in the Lincoln Senior Center when George and Lorene Schooler were the guests of honor at the event of their 65th wedding anniversary. It was hosted by their children, Sherry and David Mark of Texas and Allen and Vi Schooler. A big part of the area population attended, for this couple is loved by all, as they are widely known for their many good deeds and caring ways. We wish for them, many more happy years.

Fourteen Lincoln alumni met in the library Tuesday evening to discuss and plan for this year's celebration. Many subjects were left to be settled later at a meeting on April 30. More on this later, as plans develop.

Remember to set your clocks ahead one hour on Sunday, March 10, for Daylight "saving" time.

The recipe exchange group is to meet Monday, March 11, at 1 p.m. in the library. Bring your favorite recipe to exchange.

Happy birthday to Chris Luttrell, Peggy Curtis, Dick Bradley, Lonnie Shannon, Dalton Bruner, Charlie Pitts, Charles Metcalf, Myrtle Ray, Starla Boyd, Dustin Long, Ronnie Chambliss, Johnny Chambliss, Lisa Rawls, Debbie Stout.

Happy years, all!

