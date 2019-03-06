LINCOLN -- The city of Lincoln has an opening in the police department with the recent resignation of officer Zeb Rone.

Rone submitted a letter of resignation to Chief Kenneth Adair and Assistant Chief William Redform, dated Feb. 20. He started in Lincoln on Aug. 2, 2018, just over six months ago.

Rone's letter said he took the job as Lincoln police officer as a temporary position to continue serving in law enforcement while he sought a seat as mayor.

"Unfortunately, the election did not go according to plan," Rone said.

When Rone was hired in August, he was running for mayor of Goshen. He lost the election in a run-off.

Rone wrote that he plans to take a step back from law enforcement and has been approached with another job offer.

Asked if Rone was asked to resign, Adair declined to comment on the resignation, saying it dealt with personnel.

"It's done," Adair said. "He resigned and we accepted it."

Rone came to Lincoln with 18 years of experience. He had been Goshen police chief and also worked for other law enforcement departments in the area, including Siloam Springs and Tontitown.

Lincoln is seeking candidates for the patrol officer's position and has already received applications, according to Adair. He said he did not have a deadline for the job but that it would remain open until the city finds the right person.

Currently, the city has four full-time officers and a part-time officer on duty. The newest officer, Zach Hall, is attending the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy to become a certified officer.

General News on 03/06/2019