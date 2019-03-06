Northwest Arkansas must be ready to leave winter behind and what better way to celebrate spring than the Cane Hill Kite Festival on Saturday, March 9. This wallet-friendly family event is in its 18th year of fun. Last year saw a record crowd of 766 people who enjoyed the sunshine, warmth and great kite wind.

Due to the increased attendance, the hospitality tent will be double in size and the Friends of Prairie Grove Pound fundraising effort will be prepared with even more yummy grub (they were down to some lettuce and a bag of chips at 3 p.m. last year). Guests are welcome to bring picnic spreads.

Thanks to generous sponsors and donations, the event has remained a truly affordable family venue. It's free to park, free to watch and $1 for kids, $2 for adults to participate. There is handicap preferred parking available. Military (active or retired) and their families fly for free. An even larger variety of easy to fly kites will be on sale for $1-$13, as well as extra string, rewinders and bubbles. The popular "Make an Offer" box features recovered, repaired or previously loved and donated kites. In the Kite Hospital our team of expert kite doctors will assemble and repair your kite, whether it was bought on site or not.

The 50-cent raffle (so named because each person may only buy one 50-cent ticket) awards large nylon kites at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Small prizes are awarded throughout the day for totally tongue-in-cheek, frivolous categories.

The fun starts at noon and goes until the last kite comes down, usually around 5 p.m. Visitors will find many helpful volunteers to assist you during the festival, everything from parking, flying and award delivery.

The Cane Hill Kite Festival is held on the spacious pastures of Springfield Ranch in Downtown Cane Hill. The driveway is across the street from the Cane Hill Post Office, but you can't miss all the flags. For more information call 479-824-8109 (there will be event day info here in case of iffy weather), canehillkitefest@aol.com or like us on Facebook where you can find photos of last year's fest.

T.A. SAMPLE OWNS SPRINGFIELD RANCH IN CANE HILL AND COORDINATES THE KITE FESTIVAL EVERY YEAR.

