Submitted photo/Lincoln senior Jessica Goldman celebrates scoring 1,000 points for her high school career during a 30-point performance in a dramatic 48-47 overtime victory over CAC on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Osceola.

LINCOLN -- The ball was going out-of-bounds when Lincoln center Robin Kirk stretched out her 5-11 frame to save it finding Kyli Jenkins alone in 3-point territory.

The sophomore didn't hesitate, nailing the shot well behind the 3-point line, her only basket of the game, giving Lincoln a 48-44 lead with 1:17 left in overtime which was enough for the Lady Wolves to earn a win and advance to elite 8 of the 3A State girls basketball tournament.

Although Central Arkansas Christian, a North Little Rock school, scored the last three points, Lincoln held on to record a dramatic 48-47 overtime victory over CAC, which won the 2018 4A State girls basketball championship before dropping to 3A this season.

The victory stands as Lincoln's first-ever state tournament win in girls basketball and advanced the Lady Wolves into Friday's quarterfinal against Trumann, a 50-46 winner over Centerpoint in the first-round.

Four starters from CAC's 4A State championship team graduated including Gatorade National Player of the Year Christyn Williams, who accepted a basketball scholarship at NCAA national power, Connecticut. The Lady Mustangs' lone returning starter, 5-9 sophomore Bethany Dillard, earned a spot in the lineup as a freshman averaging 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals. She was a reliable shooter making 49 percent of her field goals and 38 percent from 3-point range.

Dillard led the Lady Mustangs against Lincoln with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.

Lincoln would never have been in position to win if not for the play of senior Jessica Goldman, who carried the Lady Wolves offensively with 30 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Goldman scored her 1,000th career point making her the third of her siblings to accomplish the feat along with older sister, RaShelle Goldman, and brother, Shandon "Biggie" Goldman, all in a Lincoln uniform.

Her father, Greg Goldman, was fired up.

"Jessica broke 1,000 points for her career tonight!!! My third child to do it out of three!! Very proud papa!" Greg Goldman said. "Basically, Jessica developed into more of a scorer. She was going to get points on the scoreboard any way she could. The other two definitely let the game come to them."

Goldman made 10-of-23 shots including 6-of-11 from 3-point land. She had 12 of Lincoln's 15 first half points. Averi Massey was the only other Lady Wolf to score. She sank a 3-pointer to get Lincoln on the board after Jenkins snared an offensive rebound. The basket was big because CAC jumped out to an early 7-0 lead. Jenkins' 14 rebounds for Lincoln played a huge role as did Kirk's 12 points all in the second half. Kirk also had 5 very important rebounds including a stick-back that tied the game at 41-41 just before the fourth quarter ended.

Goldman made back-to-back treys to cap a 9-0 Lincoln run pushing the Lady Wolves ahead briefly, 9-7.

CAC played for the last shot and hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first to take a 13-9 lead.

The Lady Mustangs built momentum with an 11-2 run to go up 18-9. Goldman drove the lane scoring off a strong finish. Her free throw wouldn't go down and Dillard scored in the lane. Dillard blocked one of Goldman's 3-point attempts in the first quarter, but Goldman didn't let that rattle her. She expressed defiance by chasing down the offensive rebound. In the second quarter, she coolly drained a trifecta and drove hard from the wing to get to the foul line, keeping Lincoln within 22-15 at the half.

The margin was 32-26 after three quarters and CAC appeared on the verge of putting the game away, leading 38-29 with just over three minutes to go in the fourth quarter on Williams' spin move.

Goldman, however, wasn't willing to cash in her chips. Lincoln in-bounded underneath its own basket and Goldman did what she has done so often in her career, stroke a 3-pointer that began a Lady Wolves' frantic 13-3 run capped by Kirk's putback with 2.1 seconds showing to send the game into overtime.

CAC took a one-point lead, 44-43, in overtime but Kirk knocked down a short jumper with 1:44 left giving Lincoln a 45-44 lead. Then came the huge save which set up Jenkins' deep 3-pointer.

CAC freshman guard Ava Knoedl scored 14 points, while Williams added 5 points and 10 rebounds.

Lincoln ended a 14-game postseason winning streak for CAC, which won nine-in-a-row last year including the 2018 4A State championship 68-57 over Ozark; and five straight this season as District 3A-5 tournament and 3A Region 2 champions. CAC also won three straight state titles from 2005-2007.

Over the past three seasons CAC has compiled records of 29-5, 36-1, and 24-8 (89-14) under head coach Steve Quattlebaum, who has gone 213-66 at the school since 2006.

LINCOLN 48, CAC 47 (Overtime)

Lincoln^9^6^11^15^7^--^48

CAC^13^9^10^9^6^--^47

Lincoln (25-8): Jessica Goldman 10-23 4-10 30, Robin Kirk 5 2-4 12, Kyli Jenkins 1 0-0 3, Averi Massey 1 0-0 3. Totals 18-55 6-14 48.

CAC (24-8): Bethany Dillard 20, Ava Knoedl 14, Brittney Williams 5, Hannah Claire Haughaboo 3, Katie Fox 2, Reese Shepard 2. Totals 15-41 10-12 47.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 8 (Goldman 6-11, Massey, Jenkins).

