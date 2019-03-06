Photo: Lamproe, Escobedo, Heisler

Rhonda Gail Escobedo

Rhonda Gail Escobedo, 65, of Prairie Grove, Ark., died Friday, March 1, 2019.

She was born Oct. 21, 1953, in Hanford, Calif., the daughter of Lawrence and Belva (Beaton) Siffing. She worked for the Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. She volunteered for many years at Life Ministries in Prairie Grove.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include one son, Erik Escobedo and wife Lisa of Grenada, Miss.; two daughters, Christie Moore and husband Jerry and Tiffany Thomas and husband Justin, all of Prairie Grove; one brother, Larry Siffing and wife Angie of Lincoln, Ark.; one sister, Tammy Harriman and husband Trent of Elkins, Ark.; one niece, Candice Sawin; her grandchildren, Landon West and wife Brooke, Connor West, Dawson West, Preslie West, Hayden Moore, D.J. Escobedo, Isabella Escobedo, Allison Escobedo, and Layla Escobedo; and one great-grandchild Evah West.

Funeral service was held 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Prairie Oaks Baptist Church in Prairie Grove.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Prairie Oaks Baptist Church for Children's and Youth Programs.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Sue Heisler

Sue Heisler, 90, of Lincoln, Ark., went to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Maples in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Feb. 15, 1929, in Henry County, Tenn., the daughter of Charlie and Eula (Pruitt) Hicks. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln, VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary and had previously been an active member of the Lincoln Senior Center playing drums with several bands in the area. She was a member of the Lincoln Cemetery Association, Lincoln Library Board, office manager of the Arkansas Doctors Museum for 15 years, and clerk treasurer for the City of Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Heisler Sr.; one son, Walter Dennis Byars Jr.; one stepdaughter, Betty Russell; and her parents.

Survivors include one son, Don Byars, and wife Loretta, of Lincoln; one daughter, Dena Dodd and husband David of Prairie Grove, Ark.; one stepson, Robert Heisler Jr. of Fayetteville, Ark; one stepdaughter, Wanda VanMeter of Lincoln; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial will be in the Lincoln Cemetery, there will be no graveside service held.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Virgil Eugene Lamproe

Virgil Eugene Lamproe, 81, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark. His parents were Virgil T. Lamproe and Beatrice Frazier Lamproe of Paso Robles, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Donald Moore of San Francisco, Calif.; two brothers, Wally Lamproe and Rocky Lamproe; and one sister, Pat Lamproe Cooper.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Conklin Lamproe of Prairie Grove, Ark.; one daughter, Sherie Moore Schomburg of O'Fallon, Mo.; four sons, Steve Moore of Prairie Grove, Randy Lamproe of Lincoln, Ark., Corey Lamproe of Greenwood, Ark., and Chris Lamproe of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Memorial service was held at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel.

An online guest bookis available at www.luginbuel.com

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Charles Moody

Charles Moody, 59, of Prairie Grove, Ark., died Feb. 26, 2019, at his home.

Service was held Friday, March 1, at Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge with cremation to follow.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Sisco Funeral Home Chapel of Pea Ridge was in charge of arrangements.

Oleta Taylor

Oleta Taylor, 83, of Farmington, Ark., died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born April 5, 1935, the daughter of Jess and Bessie (Dobbs) Wilhite.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Taylor; her son, Myron Wade Sherwood; her parents; four brothers, Orvel Wilhite and his wife Syble, Ivan Wilhite and his wife Toots, Hubert Wilhite and his wife Modine and Jimmy Wilhite; three sisters, Dovie Loftin and her husband Vernon, Cricket Cuzick and her husband Ralph and Bernice Corley and her husband Vestol.

Survivors include one brother, Robert Wilhite and his wife Ina Jo, numerous niece and nephews that she thought of as her kids, a number of good friends, and her cats and dogs.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Bethesda Cemetery.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Viola Walters

Viola Walters, 91, of Fayetteville, Ark., died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Fayetteville. She was born Aug. 27, 1927, in Farmington, Ark., the daughter of William and Julia (Jones) Ray.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Wiley Ray.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen Dowler; one sister, Opal Russell; two grandchildren, Janis Dowler and Jarod Dowler.

Funeral Service was held 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Edmiston Cemetery in Morrow, Ark., with no graveside service.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 03/06/2019