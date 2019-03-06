MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington freshman Grace Boatright, shown running to first while another runner comes in to score, went 4-for-4 with 3 RBIs and a home run in her first varsity contest, a 16-2 rout of Springdale Har-Ber on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

FARMINGTON -- The Lady Cardinals (1-0) jumped all over Springdale Har-Ber (0-1) scoring 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 16-2 run-rule shortened game in their season-opener Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Farmington bats pounded the Lady Wildcats as Farmington got off to a rip-roaring start to the season with singles from Grace Boatwright, Madison Parrish, Shayley Treat and Alyssa Reed. Eliana Marano reached on an error and Kally Stout doubled

"We hit the ball very well, came out and put 11 runs on the board in the first inning and played good defense behind (starting pitcher McKenzi) Bogan," said Farmington coach Randy Osnes. "Good bunch, they hit the ball very well for the first game. I'm proud of them, the way they played, very proud of both pitchers."

Boatwright went 4-for-4 with a home run in her second at-bat and 3 RBIs for Farmington. Stout, Paige Anderson and Remington Adams added doubles with Stout, Reed and Parrish driving in 2 runs apiece.

Bogan (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings despite allowing a double by Emily Bartlett off the left field wall in the second. That hit was sandwiched around a pair of strike-outs followed by a fly-out to shallow right field. Bogan pitched three innings allowing one hit while striking out four with no walks.

Addy Cassell came on in relief and made her moments although Har-Ber got on the scoreboard in the fourth. Bartlett had an RBI double for Har-Ber, but Farmington quickly answered in the bottom of the inning.

Kally Stout plated Eliana Marano from third and Reed hit a blooper over second that landed, scoring a run. Boatwright singled into center field putting runners at the corners for Cassell, whose infield single stopped near the baseline between first and second. A moment of hesitation by Har-Ber and Cassell did her job running out the play and reaching first safely to record an RBI and the Lady Cardinals' 16th run of the contest.

"Cassell came in and gave up one little base hit. They scored a couple of runs. We made some mistakes defensively. We scored 16 runs but there's still some things we know we can clean up," Osnes said.

In the top of the fifth, Farmington negated Har-Ber's leadoff walk by Jacey Ewert when they caught her in a rundown between second and third. Gabbie Smith went to second on the play for the Lady Wildcats and Sophie Wood got aboard when she was hit by an 0-1 pitch.

That, too, went for naught when Cassell induced Kelsey Stephens to hit into a double play ending the game.

"We've got a very good, athletic bunch, great arms, good feet, and that wasn't anything we don't see on a day-to-day basis in practice," Osnes said. "Rundown situation, once again a lot of rundown situations in practice that we've worked on and everybody did exactly what they were supposed to do. It's good to see in the first game that what we do practice-wise paid off."

Shelby Swaffar took the loss for Har-Ber. In four innings she gave up 16 runs on 15 hits with a pair of strike-outs.

Osnes planned on playing three pitchers with at least two innings apiece. The shortened run-rule victory changed that so sophomore Drew Clifford pitched the JV game.

Osnes declined to name which teams he thinks might be the toughest competition as Farmington returns to the 4A-1 Conference along with Harrison, which also dropped down from 5A.

"There's so many of them that we haven't played. You can go up and down the list. You have Gravette, you have Pea Ridge, you have Prairie Grove. Berryville's always good with good pitching and Gentry. They're all good, you name it, Harrison," Osnes said. "Of course, we saw Harrison last year. Good pitching, pretty good defense. Everybody in this league's going to be pretty good."

This week the Lady Cardinals compete at the Central Arkansas Shootout. They begin tournament play Thursday against Rogers Heritage at 4 p.m.

Sports on 03/06/2019