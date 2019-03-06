FARMINGTON -- A routine traffic stop by Farmington police led to the arrests of three suspects in connection with breaking or entering multiple vehicles, theft of property or theft by receiving.

William Woodall, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested in connection with felony breaking or entering a vehicle, felony theft of property and obstructing governmental operations/refusing to provide information.

Matthew Brackett, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested in connection with felony breaking or entering a vehicle, felony theft of property/credit or debit cards and felony possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

Bailey Ann Bachman, 22, of Fayetteville, was arrested in connection with felony theft by receiving and obstructing governmental operations/refusing to provide information.

According to the incident reports on the arrests, Farmington officer Jacob Stine stopped a white GMC Yukon with expired tags traveling westbound on Rheas Mill Road about 2:30 a.m. Feb. 23.

Four people were in the vehicle. Woodall and Bachman initially refused to provide any form of identification, according to the reports. Brackett cooperated with police.

The driver of the vehicle, Drew Bailey, was on probation for prior drug offenses and had a search waiver on file, the report said. Stine said he made the decision to search the vehicle based on Bailey's past offenses and from observing that the vehicle was leaving a known drug location.

During the search, Stine found a backpack filled with random items, a messenger bag with a wallet containing credit cards, books, files, a laptop and a small journal. He also seized a small baggie containing marijuana from Brackett's shirt pocket.

Police went to the address found in the wallet on Pine Meadow Drive to talk to the resident and saw it appeared multiple vehicles had been broken into. Consoles and glove boxes were open and things had been disturbed. The reports show that other victims of vehicle break-ins were on Cedar Brook Place and Applewood Avenue.

After identifying Williams and Bachman, police found that both had outstanding warrants. Williams, Bachman and Brackett were arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

The driver of the vehicle told police he was at the Green Oak Station and that Williams and Brackett left the station for 30-45 minutes while he stayed at the station. During interviews, Williams and Brackett admitted to breaking into several vehicles but didn't give further information, according to the reports.

