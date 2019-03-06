Historic Cane Hill will continue its Third Saturday Activities on March 16.

The day opens at 7:30 a.m. with a new Farmers Market. Other activities for the day include a basket weaving workshop (limited space), spring hike, bean bag toss tournament, open mic and closes with an outdoor concert with Amity Road.

The spring hike will begin at 10 a.m. and the Farmers' Market will close at 3 p.m. Food trucks will arrive at 4 p.m. for evening activities. The bean bag tournament will be held at 5 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:15 p.m.

For more information, contact historiccanehill.outdoors@gmail.com or call 501-304-2663.

Community on 03/06/2019